WG bowlers see perfect game from F-M’s Winschel

After four consecutive victories to open its season, the West Genesee boys bowling team finally took a blemish – but it was quite a memorable one.

It came when the Wildcats went to Green Lakes Bowl to face Fayetteville-Manlius last Monday afternoon, where WG took a 3-0 defeat, but the big story came from Hornets junior Kevin Winschel.

After getting a 288 game in his team’s Nov. 29 match against Fulton, Winschel secured the first perfect 300 game of the Section III season in his third game, this after 216 and 222 games that were part of a 738 set.

By contrast, WG’s top bowler, Jon Zollo, had a 558 series, with Conor Matthewson getting a 190 game during his 488 set as Ben Conroy’s 202 game was part of a 459 series.

The girls match went 3-0 in F-M’s favor, with WG led again by Gina Neri, whose 451 series included a high game of 174. Gabrielle Gardner (375 series) and Abbie Sullivan (350 series) followed as the Hornets’ Shelby Minor put up a 573 series.

From there, WG went back to Solvay Recreation Alleys to face Liverpool on Wednesday afternoon, and though the boys match was tight, the Wildcats lost, 2-1, to the Warriors.

Matthewson had the best game of any of the WG boys, a 212 that beat out the top game of 197 from Richard Wituszynski. Conroy had a 188 game and Zollo a 182 game as Liverpool got a 223 from Devin Roberson and a 213 from Zak Ormsby.

In the girls match, the Wildcats could not keep Liverpool from its 20th consecutive win, a 3-0 decision that came despite Neri’s season-best 231 game and 546 series that topped the 505 set from the Warriors’ Dominique Cimini. Kaley Moore had a 199 game in her 433 series.

Solvay started its week last Monday with a sweep of Christian Brothers Academy at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

The boys match was close, but the Bearcats topped the Brothers 4-3 as Alex Gallardo shot a 537 series (202 high game) to lead all individuals.

Carter Lee, with a 446 series, was just ahead of Cole Bagozzi (444 series) and Ethan Bigelow (412 series) as no CBA bowler improved upon the 498 series from Eddie Niles.

On the girls side, Solvay blanked CBA 7-0, with Rebecca Ducey shooting a 436 series and 158 high game. Caitlin McCann’s 180 game led to a 424 series as Anastasia LaFlair had a 423 set. Rylie Dwyer (385 series) and Abby Lee (374 series) were close behind.

It was a showcase for Gallardo in the Solvay boys’ 7-0 win over Bishop Grimes on Thursday afternoon as, helped by a season-best 257 game, Gallardo finished with a three-game total of 637.

Among the rest of the pack, Bigelow did best, shooting a 191 game in his 481 series. Jordan Tryon had a 458 series as Bagozzi contributed a 428 series and Carter Lee a 417 series.

