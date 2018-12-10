Indoor track teams start at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet

Another winter season of indoor track and field is underway, marked by the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet that took place last Saturday at SRC Arena with several local teams part of the field

In the girls Jack Morse Kickoff Meet, Westhill earned the victory in the sprint medley, its time of 4:53.01 just ahead of Central Square (4:53.63) and Cicero-North Syracuse (4:53.67).

The Warriors Lennah Abraham claimed the shot put with a toss of 29 feet ¾ inch as Solvay’s Sabrina Garnett (27’8”) was fourth. Then, in the weight throw, Westhill again won as Brigid Heinrich threw it 28’2 1/2”.

Marcellus earned a victory in the pole vault thanks to Julianna Szczech, who topped 9 feet, with no one else able to clear more than 7’6” as Westhill’s Ella Markham and Lauren Bendall tied for third, clearing 7 feet, and Solvay’s Erica Bagozzi was sixth.

The Mustangs had Sophia Shaw clear 4’10” in the high jump, second to C-NS’s Lilliana Klemanski (5 feet), with Solvay’s Kyra Crossett seventh. Westhill’s Lauren Marshall was third in the triple jump, going 31’1” as Solvay had Isabella Lambert (29’5 ½”) in sixth place.

West Genesee’s Caitlin Mills was second in the 55 sprint in 7.73 seconds behind Syracuse ITC’s Fannie Kumeh, who won in 7.38 seconds. The Wildcats got second place in the 4×800 in 10:51.29, with Westhill fourth.

made it to third place in the 4×200 in 1:57.28, just ahead of Westhill (1:58.71) in fourth place, but the Warriors were second in the 4×400 in 4:31.78, only trailing C-NS (4:30.24), with Marcellus third in 4:32.75 and WG fourth in 4:34.48.

Westhill’s Lauren Marshall was fifth in the 55 hurdles in 9.99 seconds, while Lauren Holstein was seventh. Caitlyn McIntyre was seventh in the 55 sprint.

In the boys Jack Morse Kickoff Meet, WG’s Esisas Brumfield won the 55-meter dash for the second year in a row, his time of 6.83 seconds just ahead of Henninger’s Nasir Jones (6.89). Matt Bartolotta was second in the mile in 4:42.92, with Dan Gill second in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.09 seconds.

Westhill featured, among others, Evan Ballard, who was third in the weight throw with a top toss of 41 feet 8 inches Brendan Rewakowski, who got fifth place in the mile in 4:52.94 as Marcellus had Nick Roseboom in ninth place in the mile and 10th in the long jump as he helped the Mustangs get sixth place in the 4×800 relay. Jonah Kwasnowski was seventh in the triple jump with 34’7”.

The Warriors were fourth in the 4×400 relay in 4:14.14, just ahead of WG (4:15.98) in fifth place. Wyatt Lavigne was eighth in the high jump, while Ballard was eighth and Ben Helfeld ninth in the shot put.

Solvay had Russ Tarbell finish fifth in the 55 sprint in 7.03 seconds, with Dan Gromov seventh in the long jump by going 18’ ¼”.

Before all this, Jordan-Elbridge took part in last Friday’s Mohawk Valley Team Relays at Utica College, where the Eagles finished 10th out of 25 teams in the boys standings with 21 points and the J-E girls got nine points.

Sean Dristle, Kenny Williams, Lee Jewell and Matt Sheldon were second in the mile relay in 20:40.79, while Dristle, Williams, Jewell and Michael Bennick were fourth in the 4×800 in 9:25.68, Sheldon, Logan Kinney, Dominick Morrell and Nate Williams were fourth in the 4×200 in 1:42.91 as J-E got sixth place in the sprint medley.

The J-E girls were fourth in the sprint medley, with Hannah Fichter, Tatiana Parkolap, Coral Uhle and Vassianna Klock posting 4:54.16. The Eagles were seventh in the 4×800 in 11:19.95 as Meagan Jackson and Kelsey Richardson were seventh in the 55 hurdles.The Eagles were 10th in the 4×200.

