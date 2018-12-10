C-NS indoor track wins big at Morse Kickoff Meet

Another season of high school indoor track and field is underway, and will again feature Cicero-North Syracuse in a large capacity on the boys and girls ends.

The boys Northstars wasted little time going to the front during last Saturday’s Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena, with several victories and top finishes.

In the boys mile, C-NS’s Nathan Poirier prevailed in four minutes, 39.63 seconds, with Matt LeClair third in 4:44.74 and R.J. Davis fourth in 4:47.68 as Lucas Sharron (4:54.54) was seventh.

Isaiah Wright needed 8.69 seconds to prevail in the 55-meter hurdles, with Ryan Dupra (9.14 seconds) fourth as Wright also finished fourth in the long jump, going 18’7 ¼” as Carlton Garnes finished eighth.

C-NS got first place in the 4×400 relay in 3:46.06, well clear of runner-up Hannibal (3:50.78) and the field. The Northstars were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:00.48 to Central Square’s 3:59.11 as it also was second in the 4×800 relay in 9:02.39.

Andrew Culver had a third-place shot put toss of 42 feet 10 ¼ inches, with Ron Blumenthal (39’5 ½”) sixth as Blumenthal, in the weight throw, heaved it 39’11 ¾” to beat Culver (39’1”) for fifth place.

Dupra cleared 5 feet 3 inches for third place in the high jump, with Ted Sanders fifth and Joe Tschopp seventh, both topping 5 feet as Dupra also was fourth in the triple jump with 37’7 ¼”, while Garnes (34’7”) was sixth.

In the girls Jack Morse Kickoff Meet, C-NS had a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1,500-meter run as eighth-grader Kate Putman won in 5:00.15, with Allison Newton second in 5:15.64 to hold off Sarah Davis (5:16.05) for second place.

Another top-three sweep came in the 55 hurdles, where Savannah Kuhr won in 9.48 seconds over Brooke Blaisdell (9.68) and Lexi Gaetz (9.90). But in the triple jump, it was Blaisdell on top, going 34’7 ¾” and seeing Julianna Hutt get second place with 32’9 ½”.

Hutt won the long jump by going 14’8 ¼” to finish less than an inch ahead of Davis (14’7 ½”). Lilliana Klemanski won the high jump, the only athlete to clear 5 feet as Marcellus’ Sophia Shaw (4’10”) was second.

The Northstars also claimed victories in the 4×200 relay in 1:54.92 to Syracuse ITC’s second-place 1:57.12 and needed 4:30.24 to hold off Westhill (4:31.78) and win the 4×400.

Blaisdell, in 8.05 seconds, edged Shannon Sisco (8.07) and Sierra Davis (8.08) for third place in the 55 sprint. Faith Keville, in the weight throw, heaved it 26’7 ½”, second to Westhill’s Brigid Heinrich (28’2 ½”).

Stephanie Webb had a third-place shot put toss of 27’ 8 ½” as C-NS was third in the sprint medley, with a time of 4:53.67 just behind Westhill’s winning 4:53.01 as the Northstars also got fifth place in the 4×800 in 11:05.95.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story