B’ville indoor track starts at Ithaca College meet

Both of Baldwinsville’s indoor track and field teams would get underway for 2018-19 by traveling south to take part in last Saturday’s Ithaca College Bomber High School Invitational.

On the girls side, the Bees were in a large tie for seventh place, earning 20 points as Corning (61 points) took the top spot. B’ville’s boys had 13 points for 12th place, with Penfield (59 points) claiming the team title.

Half those girls points came from Danielle Marsell’s victory in the shot put. With a toss of 44 feet 5 ¼ inches, Marsell set quite a standard as only Ithaca’s Kalena Yearwood (43’9 ¾”) was close and no one else threw better than 38 feet.

Lauren Addario contended in the triple jump, her top attempt of 37’2” second only to Schenectady’s Shakura Murray, who won in 38’1”. Addario won her 55-meter dash heat in 7.63 seconds and, in the finals, took sixth place overall, improving to 7.60 seconds.

Karen Ekure got to eighth place in the 300-meter dash in 44.77 seconds and was 14th in the high jump. Maya Hewitt was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 8’6”.

Leah Carpenter won her heat of the 3,000-meter run and was 16th overall, while Annabelle Horan was in the main race and got 12th place in 11:34.22, but the big story was Tully’s Brooke Rauber breaking state and national indoor marks by winning in 9:54.02.

Kathryn Nice was 13th in the 1,000-meter run as Horan, Carpenter, Vivian Holden-Betts and Olivia Creelman got seventh place in the 4×800 relay in 11:13.22.

On the boys side, B’ville nearly won the 4×400 relay, seeing Michael Lawrence, Connor Waldron, Nick Kruger and Garrett Selover post 3:37.48, just behind the winning 3:35.49 from Rush-Henrietta. Kruger also was eighth in the triple jump, going 40’ ¼”.

Connor McManus finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:10.10, with Jack Michaels in 13th place. McManus, Jon Formoza, Justin Chimento and Sam Kellner rose to fourth place in the 4×800 in 8:51.87 as the Bees were 13th in the 4×200.

