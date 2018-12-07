West Genesee swimmers defeat Syracuse, New Hartford

A string of four consecutive home meets for the West Genesee boys swim team got underway last Tuesday when it hosted Syracuse City and rolled to a 103-76 victory.

Having claimed its season opener at Auburn Nov. 28, the Wildcats welcomed itself to the home crowd by having Keegan Scharoun, Cameron Chao, Tiernan Guy and Declan Braun go one minute, 54.81 seconds to win the 200-yard freestyle relay.

From there, it was individuals like Ryan McMahon taking over, as McMahon was first in the 100 freestyle in 52.19 seconds (Guy was second in 57.53) and then posting the quickest time of 1:04.34 in the 100 breaststroke.

Scharoun won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.40 and was second (24.72 seconds) to Syracuse’s Gage Liberatore (24.22) in the 50 freestyle, while Chao was victorious in the 500 freestyle in 6:03.23.

WG was quite impressive on the diving board, the top three pushing each other as David Puma won with 231.15 points, edging out Justin Byrne’s total of 230.45 points as Parker McIlroy (216.75 points) was third.

Matt Shields, in 2:12.88, was victorious in the 200 freestyle. Alex Shuron, after a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:18.05) to Syracuse’s Belal Hamad (2:16.78), would win the 100 butterfly in 59.96 seconds.

In the closing race, the 400 freestyle relay, McMahon, Shuron, Schauron and Jack McManus finished in 3:48.65, this after Syracuse won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.94 ahead of Guy, Shuron, Shields and McManus, who posted 1:42.82.

Two nights later, WG was in action again, this time facing New Hartford, and once again it rolled to victory, piling up early points and cruising past the Spartans 98-85.

Again, McMahon prevailed twice, going 1:56.52 in the 200 freestyle before getting first place in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.49. He also paired with Chao, Guy and Shuron to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.36.

Scharoun’s first-place time of 2:25.44 in the 200 IM was followed by Shuron winning the 50 freestyle in 24.48 seconds. Then Chao beat the field in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.99 as Braun stepped up to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.99.

Already, Braun, Shuron, Scharoun and Shields had swam the 200 medley relay in 1:52.34, with Guy and Chao joining McMahon and Scharoun for a quick time of 3:44.91 in the 400 freestyle relay. Byrne had 246.80 points in diving, but finished second to New Hartford’ Moaz Elazazzi, who had 261.40 points.

Another home meet takes place Tuesday as WG is challenged by Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA, with another strong opponent, Baldwinsville, coming to Camillus next Friday night.

