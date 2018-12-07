Skaneateles boys hoops tops Marcellus, goes to 3-0

It is not conceivable for the Skaneateles boys basketball team to have things go better than they have during the first two weeks of the 2018-19 season.

The opening week included home wins over each of last season’s Section III Class B finalists, Westhill and Chittenango, turning around the Lakers’ recent fortunes against the Warriors and Bears.

Then, after a week to rest, it was Marcellus, making its way to Skaneateles Friday night, and amid the unique atmosphere of this rivalry, the Lakers again finished on top, beating the Mustangs 58-46.

For this game, the Skaneateles student section evoked the “Silent Night” tradition made famous by Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, remaining quiet until the 10th point of the game was attained.

That came late in the first quarter, with the Lakers already in front, yet once the noise was introduced, Skaneateles did not feed off it too much, Marcellus staying close the rest of the half.

Still, Skaneateles was in front 22-17 at the break, and in the third period its offense provided a jolt, nearly doubling its total while extending the margin to 43-31.

All through the homestretch, the Lakers kept that comfortable margin, seeing Jack Canty work his total to 20 points as Tommy Reed got 13 points and Nate Fouts had 11 points. No Mustangs player had more than the 11 points from Matt Kershaw as Connor Rogalia got 10 points.

Skaneateles is still in the middle of its season-opening five-game homestand, and next week takes on Phoenix Tuesday and Weedsport on Friday before its first road game Dec. 18, a rematch with Chittenango.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story