C-NS wrestlers open with Andersen Tournament

Another season of high school wrestling is underway, with Cicero-North Syracuse again serving as the host venue for last Saturday’s Andersen Memorial Tournament.

In all, 14 teams took part, and the Northstars held its own, finishing sixth with 116 points. Spencerport, from Section V, pulled away for the team title with 257 points as Windsor (182 points) was second and General Brown (142 points) was third.

Nathan Osborne gave C-NS a victory at 126 pounds. Osborne pinned Xavier Ferela (Fayetteville-Manlius) and Danny Ventress (Spencerport), the latter of them in 15 seconds, before a 9-4 semifinal win over Windsor’s Mike McDaniels and a final where he pinned Amsterdam’s Dan Mantalvo with just seven seconds left in their bout.

Only one other Northstar reached the finals – at 152 pounds, where Anthony Desimone needed a 4-2 win over F-M’s Ben Christopher to get to the championship round, only to take a 9-2 loss to Spencerport’s Mike Vinci.

Dan Sweeney salvaged third place at 106 pounds by beating teammate Harrison Portorsnok 4-2. Brian Besanson was fourth at 120 pounds, while Jacob Montminy got fifth place at 126 pounds with a win over Corning’s Charles Loucks.

Robert Salvett (170 pounds) and Adam Rush (220 pounds) each had sixth-place finishes as Adam Brown finished eighth at 135 pounds. Corning’s Chase Daudelin, who won at 138 pounds, was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The Liverpool wrestling team had opened its season earlier in the week, taking on Cortland and dominating the match as it defeated the Purple Tigers by a score of 78-9.

Anthony Piscatelli had the quickest pin of the night, at 170, finishing off Jarrod Bush in 47 seconds as Jeremy Ianno (120) got a 56-second pin over Jacob Sutton.

Charlie Tran (126) and Dom Ianno (145 pounds) earned second-period falls – Tran over Frederick Ott, Ianno over Luca Canzano – as Jeremiah Paulson, at 132 pounds, got his pin over Gildon Case late in the third period.

And though Jeremy Ianno (113 pounds) lost 6-4 to Josh Rowland, forfeits went to Matt Spoto (99 pounds), Rocco Degiormo (106), Shane Hazelmyer (160 pounds), Steve Andrews (182 pounds), Ron Cyr (195 pounds), Jake Ronan (220) and Lochlan Fegley (285 pounds).

Good as that was, the Warriors felt even better after its clean sweep at Saturday’s Denny Wright Memorial Duals at Homer.

Going 4-0 in that tournament, Liverpool claimed the decisive match 48-37 over Beaver River, with pins from Piscatelli, Tran, Michael Wayman (170), Steve Pascarella (138) and all three Ianno brothers.

The Warriors also beat Homer 37-29, keyed by late decisions that included Jeremy Ianno’s 6-3 win over Jacob Rice, with Tran shutting out Carter Monroe 7-0 and Pascarella beating John Denkenberger 9-1. Liverpool added wins over Chittenango and Whitney Point.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story