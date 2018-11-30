West Genesee boys bowlers improve to 4-0

The West Genesee boys bowling team got off to a 2-0 start, first by sweeping Cortland on Nov. 20, and then by going to Auburn last Monday and claiming a 2-1 decision over the Maroons.

Ben Conroy and Calvin Lee each shot 202 games for the Wildcats, with Conroy recording a 568 series and Lee getting a three-game total of 520 as Jon Zollo’s 194 game led to a 542 set and Richard Wituszynski earned a 485 series.

Auburn lost despite having the top individual effort, a 645 series from Ben Morabito that included a 238 high game. Also for the Maroons, Jarid Wilkes had a 542 series and James Wilkes had a three-game total of 515.

In girls bowling, WG lost, 3-0, to Auburn, who had Kaylee Hodson shoot a 640 series and high game of 237, well clear of the Wildcats’ Gina Neri, who led her side with a 470 series as Gabrielle Gardner contributed a 372 set.

Back at Solvay Recreation Alley a day later, WG faced Oswego and made it three victories in a row, blanking the Buccaneers 3-0 as Conroy’s 224 game led to a 565 series.

Wituszynski’s 507 series included a 211 game as Bobby Bidwell stepped up with a three-game total of 505. Jon Zollo had a 457 series as the Bucs’ Eric Carson picked up a three-game total of 540 and Liam Clary had a 492 series.

The girls Wildcats had a 2-1 defeat to Oswego. Again, Neri had the top series of 456 for the Wildcats as Kaley Moore contributed a 391 series and Gardner had a 368 set. Jordan Hare (458 series) and Hailey Furlong (429 series) led the Bucs.

Now the WG boys side sought a fourth win in a row against Central Square on Thursday afternoon, and got it, edging the Redhawks 2-1.

With a 555 series and 206 high game, Conroy again set the pace, while Wituszynski had a 514 series. Zollo had a 457 series and Bidwell had a three-game total of 457 as Dimitri Quior (528 series) led Central Square.

WG’s girls took another 2-1 loss when it faced Central Square. Moore improved to a 491 series, helped by a 181 high game, to beat out Neri’s 471 set as Gardner had a 381 series. Danni Moran paced the Redhawks with a 190 game and 547 series.

Solvay got underway last Tuesday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes against Homer, and lost a pair of 3-0 decisions. In the boys match, Brandon Riley shot a 666 series for the Trojans and Nick Hinshaw added a 630 set.

However, with a different scoring format for Thursday’s match against Chittenango, the Bearcats were more successful, prevailing 7-0 on the boys side and 5-2 on the girls side.

Alex Gallardo led the boys Bearcats by shooting a 581 series, with a 213 high game. Jordan Tryon had a 489 series (176 high game) as Ethan Bigelow (434 series) was just ahead of Cole Bagozzi (431 series) and Carter Lee (408 series).

Meanwhile, in the girls match, it was Abby Lee leading Solvay’s efforts, earning a 439 series with a high game of 166. Anastasia LaFlair added a 426 series (160 high game) as Rebecca Ducey earned a three-game total of 405.

Solvay has matches next week against CBA and Bishop Grimes, just as West Genesee’s boys would take its 4-0 record into tough battles with Fayetteville-Manlius and Liverpool.

