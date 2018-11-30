ESM boys bowlers get narrow win over F-M

Area high school bowling teams were all underway by the end of November, with all kinds of results ranging from complete success to real struggles.

It included a local showdown last Tuesday at Bowl-Mor Lanes between East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville-Manlius, and the Spartans pulled it out on the boys end, edging the Hornets 2-1.

To lead ESM, John Messina had a 595 series, with Sean Timmons getting a 579 series that included a 226 high game. Brett Smith was close behind, his 203 game part of a 555 series.

Kevin Winschel was the top individual on either side, pacing F-M by getting a three-game total of 642, and high game of 232. Dan Fiumara’s 235 game led to a 535 set as Aaron Costanza contributed a 529 series.

F-M had swept its Nov. 20 opener at Central Square, but could not gain a point against Baldwinsville last Monday at Green Lakes Bowl, taking a 3-0 defeat.

Michael Nanno led the Hornets with a 557 series and 202 high game, while Fiumara had a 197 game in his 523 series and Justin Brooks recorded a 195 game. For the Bees, Tanner Rozycko tore his way to a 708 series (258 high game) and Dylan Williams contributed a 655 set.

However, the F-M girls beat B’ville 2-1, for its second consecutive victory as Shelby Minor led the way, her 199 game leading to a 523 series.

Julianna Buonfiglio had a 454 series and 165 high game, while Lydia Chase contributed a 405 series. B’ville had the top individual effort from Amelia Ponto, with a 533 series and top game of 222.

F-M met Fulton on Thursday and lost both matches by 2-1 margins, even though, in the boys match, Winschel was close to perfection in a 288 game that was part of a 655 series. Adam Koss had a 544 set, with Aiden Franco (603 series) and Anthony DeMasi (580 series) leading Fulton.

Meanwhile, in the girls match the Hornets had Buonfiglio earn a 504 series, with Shelby Minor (449 series) just ahead of Hannah Brown (446 series), though they all trailed Fulton’s Alexis Ingersoll, who tore her way to a 701 series.

ESM, on the other hand, prevailed 2-1 over Cicero-North Syracuse in their girls match on Thursday, paced by America Carhart, who shot a 604 series as Rachel Deyett’s 209 game was part of a 496 set.

That made up for a 3-0 boys defeat by the Spartans to C-NS which came despite Timmons shooting a 279 game in his 719 series. Smith (593 series) and Messina (583 series) bowled well, too, with Tim Cloonan (685 series) and J.J. O’Connell (267 game, 643 series) pacing the Northstars.

For their season opener at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, Bishop Grimes and Christian Brothers Academy faced each other, and the Cobras got the best of it in the girls match, edging the Brothers 4-3.

Raquel McDonald paced Grimes, earning a 442 series. For CBA, Anna Ziemba had a three-game total of 418 as Haley Arbon finished with a 368 series.

The boys match went in CBA’s favor, though, as it prevailed 5-2 with a big contribution from Nate Vault, who put together a three-game total of 609 that included a 213 high game.

Eddie Niles’ 203 game led to a 513 set for the Brothers as Carm Spinoso added a 437 series. Jeff Dargiewicz had a strong 241 game for the Cobras on his way to a 566 series as Matt Rogers had a 190 game in his 469 set and Ethan Fritz had a 409 series.

In separate matches on Thursday, Grimes took on Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and CBA faced Homer.

For the Grimes girls, it swept APW 3-0 on both sides, the girls highlight a 191 game from McDonald, which was two pins better than the 189 by the boys Cobras’ Joe Belton.

Neither CBA side could get a point against Homer. Niles’ 532 series and Vault’s 482 series were part of a 7-0 loss in the boys match as the Trojans got a 649 series from Brandon Riley and a 507 series from Matt Hurteau.

The girls 7-0 defeat for CBA did include Ziemba’s 466 series, propelled by a 203 high game, though it trailed Homer’s duo of Blaik Hale (496 series) and Allyson Natale (469 series).

