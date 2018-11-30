C-NS, Liverpool bowlers gain early-season wins

Heading into December, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse bowling teams are ready for busy slates, with a majority of its regular-season matches taking place before the holiday break, weather permitting.

C-NS was at Cortland last Tuesday afternoon, and the boys Northstars prevailed 3-0 over the Purple Tigers as Tim Cloonan steadily worked his way to a 621 series, with a high game of 237.

Justin Morris had a 223 game during his 591 set as J.J. O’Connell had a 588 series and high game of 220. Kyle Patterson had a 541 series and Landon Spingler a 486 set as Dylan Luther (578 series) and Jordan Shortsleeve (571 series) had solid efforts for Cortland.

Meanwhile, the C-NS girls lost, 2-1, to Cortland, who got a 575 series from Makayla Cotterill and a 533 series from Calista VanEpps as Cotterrill earned a high game of 202.

Elianna Pitts paced the Northstars, her 562 series including a 193 high game. Jessica McGriff’s 200 game led to a 492 set as Trinity Drodz earned a 498 series and 189 high game. Mikayla Drodz, with a 384 series, was one pin better than Katie Cloonan’s 383 set.

Then it was C-NS against East Syracuse Minoa Thursday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, and the boys were quite impressive, shutting out the Spartans 3-0.

Even though ESM’s Sean Timmons had a 279 game and 719 series, the Northstars pulled through as Cloonan had a steady three-game total of 685 and O’Connell earned a 267 game in his 643 set. Spingler added a 599 series and 236 high game as Tyler Dottolo put together a 248 game in his 459 series.

By contrast, the girls match went 2-1 in ESM’s favor, with Trinity Drodz leading the Northstars by earning a 473 series as McGriff got a 440 set. The Spartans had America Carhart putting together a 604 series and Rachel Deyett shooting a 209 in her 496 set.

Both sets of Liverpool bowlers only competed once last week, taking on Oswego Thursday at Lighthouse Lanes and prevailing on both sides over the Buccaneers by equal 3-0 margins.

Zak Ormsby’s season-best 268 game led the boys Warriors, though his 627 series trailed that of teammate Devin Roberson, who finished with a three-game total of 645 as Deacon Roberson’s 236 game led to a 600 series and Josh Winzens had a 584 series (210 high game). All of them were ahead of Oswego’s best series of 566 from Eric Carson.

In the girls match, Liverpool was led by Dominique Cimini, who recorded a 201 game on his way to a 525 series, just ahead of the 516 series from Ashley Hardy that featured a 194 high game. Riley Warren had a 420 series and Mackenzie Gill a 403 series as Jordan Hare, with a 504 series, paced the Bucs.

Liverpool has back-to-back matches early next week against Syracuse at Flamingo Bowl and West Genesee at Solvay Recreation Alleys. C-NS hosts Baldwinsville Tuesday at Strike-N-Spare, and then face Syracuse and Fulton later in the week.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story