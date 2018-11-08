Skaneateles volleyball falls in regional playoffs

A Section III Class C championship was a fine reward for the Skaneateles girls volleyball team’s efforts in 2018, but it wanted more.

To get it, the Lakers would have to navigate through two regional rounds if it wanted to advance to this weekend’s state final four at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

But Skaneateles never got past that first regional match as Portville, the Section VI champions, defeated them in straight sets Wednesday night at Daemen College, near Buffalo.

The Lakers did have the benefit of plenty of rest. Prior to the regional match, it had only played once in a 16-day stretch, its sweep of Hannibal in the Nov. 2 sectional Class C final.

By contrast, Portville, hailing from Cattaraugus County south of Buffalo, had played the night before in its Section VI final, defeating Eden.

But the Panthers were the defending state Class C champions, and with all that winning experience and confidence on hand, it took charge against Skaneateles from the outset.

The first seven points went to Portville, setting the tone for a lopsided opening set that ended 25-8 in the Panthers’ favor.

Skaneateles did a lot better in the early portion of the second set, and even built a 17-13 lead. Then Portville took over, closing on a 12-1 run to win that set 25-18.

Much the same thing happened early in the third set, the Lakers up 5-3 but then giving up seven straight points to the Panthers, who never looked back as it won 25-13, advancing to the regional finals.

Lily Delasin finished with 14 assists and six digs, her passes often going to Jessica Patalino, who had nine kills and six digs. Maeve Canty had a team-best 11 digs to go with five kills.

The season ended 15-5 for Skaneateles, who won its first sectional title since 2012. Patalino leads a strong group of departing seniors that includes Hannah Blowers, Lily Simmons, Zoe Franciamone, Allison Clark and Cassie Collins. Yet the Lakers are scheduled to bring back Delasin, Canty and Emma Keady in 2019.

