Liverpool swimmers second at sectional Class A meet

Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse found themselves in quite a battle for second place in Friday’s Section III Class A championship meet at Nottingham High School.

But with a strong finish, the Warriors, with 311.5 points, took that runner-up spot as the Northstars got 272 points for third place. Both were far back of Fayetteville-Manlius, whose 487 points produced a third straight sectional title.

Individually, it was C-NS’s Brooke Fedi twice finishing second. In the 200-yard individual medley, Fedi’s time of two minutes, 15.30 seconds trailed only F-M’s Lindsay Mathews, who won in 2:12.88. Brittany Wood finished eighth.

Fedi also entered the 100 breaststroke final as the top seed, and improved her season-best time to 1:10.15, only to get second place behind the Hornets’ Morgan Kingsley, who won in 1:09.82 as the Warriors’ Laney Moore was sixth in 1:15.54.

A day earlier, in the diving competition, C-NS had Madeline Thorne take second place with 408.05 points, just ahead of teammate Kaitlyn Carroll (383,90 points) and Liverpool’s Sophia Recuparo (373.25 points) in fourth place. Syracuse’s Alexiana Foster won with 451.70 points.

Delaney Gellert did best for Liverpool in the 100-yard freestyle, where in 56.25 seconds she beat everyone except Auburn’s Maura Moochler, who posted 55.59 seconds to win.

And in the closing 400 freestyle relay, Gellert, joined by Jaida Fox, Sophia Russo and Jessica Testone, finished in 3:46.84, again in second place to F-M, who won in 3:42.80.

Gellert also was sixth in the 200 IM in 2:24.59 before pairing with Fox, Testone and Russo to get fourth place in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.80. C-NS was sixth in 1:46.34 and also was sixth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.50.

Fox got fifth place in the 200 freestlye in 2:03.84, just beating out the Northstar’s Grace Devinney, who was sixth in 2:04.72 as Russo (2:05.29) got seventh place for the Warriors. Also, Fox finished sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:33.51, with Devinney (5:44.69) just ahead of teammate Jeanne Vinette (5:46.69) in seventh place.

Testone and Russo finished in a dead heat for fifth place in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.03. Remarkably, Testone also tied for fifth place in the 50 freestyle in 25.89 seconds with Auburn’s Makenna Wilson. while Myers was eighth and Brandi Feeney ninth for C-NS.

Domeniq DeRuijter, in 1:05.93, edged Megan Winn (1:05.94) for sixth place in the 100 backstroke, with Samantha Walker 10th. Fedi, Myers, Allyson McRobbie, Bryn Myers and Alana Harbaugh were fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.43, just ahead of Liverpool (2:04.68) in sixth place as Myers got 10th place in the 100 freestyle.

