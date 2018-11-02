Girls swim Bees compete in sectional Class A meet

Even with its small roster, the Baldwinsville girls swim team would make a big impact during Friday’s Section III Class A championships at Nottingham High School.

Freshman Ashley Konz had a runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke, while Kali Sacco had a pair of top-four efforts, which helped the Bees earn 171 points overall.

Konz improved on her 100 backstroke time by nearly three seconds. In one minute, 2.54 seconds, she beat everyone except Auburn’s Maura Moochler, who won in 1:01.85.

Sacco found herself contending in the 100 freestyle, and made it to the podium as she finished third in 56.65 seconds, barely second behind Moochler’s winning 55.59 seconds.

In the 200 individual medley, Sacco got to fourth place in 2:19.74, two races after helping Konz, Grace Skapura and Clare Burke get to fourth place in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.32.

‘Burke was 10th in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.87 and 10th in the 500 freestyle in 5:49.07, but after all that she still had enough energy to pair with Konz, Sacco and Skapura to get fifth place in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.66, more than three seconds quicker than the 1:49.41 it had posted earlier this season.

Skapura posted a time of 1:08.02 in the 100 butterfly to take 11th place, and matched that finish in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:18.26. Konz added a seventh-place time of 26.03 seconds in the 50 freestyle.

