J-D girls soccer claims 10th straight sectional title

While it’s not the ultimate prize that it wants beyond anything else, the Jamesville-DeWitt girls soccer team still accomplished something rare and unique.

By defeating Whitesboro 3-1 Friday night at SUNY-Cortland, the Red Rams earned its 10th consecutive Section III Class A championship, a streak that began when some of the current J-D players were not even in kindergarten.

And that streak included three consecutive sectional finals wins over Whitesboro from 2010 to 2012. Now the Warriors were back, having edged past no. 2 seed Cortland 2-1 in overtime in the sectional semifinals two nights earlier.

Having undergone its own triple-OT scare in the quarterfinal round (a 1-0 win over CBA on Oct. 19), the Rams had used a big second half to put away East Syracuse Minoa in another 3-1 decision in its semifinal game last Tuesday at Chittenango High School.

Now it faced Whitesboro, an opponent less familiar than Cortland. That played to J-D’s advantage, as did the long battle the Warriors had faced against Cortland and the short turnaround.

Sensing all this, the Rams were not about to wait until the second 40 minutes to get on the board and, this time around, did all of its scoring damage in the first half to put away the Warriors.

Grace Thomas got it going with a goal assisted by Denise Yaeger. Then, midway through the half, eighth-grader Megan Baker took a pass from Tonia Kousmanidis and put it in the net to make it 2-0.

That lead grew to 3-0 just before halftime as Sydney Tanner converted, and though Whitesboro’s Alyssa Dellaposta did break up the shutout in the second half, the Rams didn’t allow anything more.

As before, J-D will need to win two regional games to reach the state final four, set for Nov. 10-11 in the Cortland area. On Tuesday at 4:30, the Red Rams face Section X champion Massena in the opening round at Fulton.

