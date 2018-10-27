CBA boys soccer falls to Fulton in sectional Class A final

Within a matter of minutes, the Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer team experienced excitement, joy, surprise and disappointment, all with a Section III Class A championship on the line.

What appeared to be the Brothers laying claim to its first sectional crown in five years turned, instead, to Fulton ending a title drought twice as long as it prevailed 3-2 Saturday at Liverpool High School Stadium.

Twice, CBA had trailed and twice it had pulled even, but it was what took place after the game went 2-2 that will linger in the memories of both the Brothers and Red Raiders.

With 14:09 to play, Josh Hulslander’s goal had tied it. Fired up by this, CBA attacked again and, just 50 seconds later, Fulton was whistled for a foul inside the 18-yard box.

Given the penalty kick and a chance to put his team in front for the first time, Matt Potenza shot – and Fulton goalie Conner Ware dove to his right to make the stop inside the post.

Even with this, the Brothers were controlling the flow of play and appeared ready to move out in front – but ultimately, the fact that it did not do so would prove decisive.

Cameron Stuart broke CBA’s pressure and moved down the left side. Then he crossed to the middle, where Donovan Duell’s well-timed header eluded Matt Buck and found the net with 7:22 to play.

With its third lead of the game, the Red Raiders played some of its best defense to protect it, with several timely clearances as the clock ran out.

Fulton, who had risen from a no. 6 seed to knock off no. 3 seed New Hartford and no. 2 seed PSLA-Fowler to get this far, was trying to spring its third upset in as many rounds against CBA, who sat at no. 3 in the state Class A rankings.

The rainy conditions would affect both goalies, starting with Buck, who midway through the first half dropped a long Red Raiders shot that Connor Wilde jumped on to convert and put his team up 1-0.

As the half wore on, though, CBA applied more pressure of its own, and it paid off less than four minutes before halftime when Dean Vlassis, from the point, curled a shot inside the top left corner of the net.

Less than 90 seconds into the second half, Fulton jumped back in front as Peter Nalle’s corner kick dropped untouched to Fulton’s Nathan Stuart, who converted.

Even with a 2-1 lead, the Red Raiders did not feel safe, for good reason. Again, the Brothers increased its possession time, and pounced when Ware could not hold on to a long shot by Benito Vlassis, Hulslander tying it again – but only for a handful of minutes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story