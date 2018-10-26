B’ville girls volleyball finishes 14-0 regular season

So another undefeated run through the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division regular season for the Baldwinsville girls volleyball team is in the books.

And by the way it buzzed through every league opponent while dropping just one set, the chances of yet another Section III Class AA title for the Bees look quite promising.

What the Bees did in last Tuesday’s match against Fayetteville-Manlius at Baker High School was quite convincing. On Senior Night, B’ville crushed the Hornets 25-7 in the first set, going on to win the next two sets by equal 25-19 margins.

Rileigh Kimball finished with 13 kills and three aces, while Maggie Weigand excelled on defense with 19 digs. Jenna Garvey had 15 assists, with Summer McClingtic getting 12 assists, plus five kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces.

At Liverpool on Thursday night, B’ville finally surrendered a set after 13 consecutive league sweeps, but still managed to defeat the Warriors in four sets.

All started fine as the Bees won the first set 25-11, but a close second set saw Liverpool get the points it needed late to take it 25-23 and pull even.

It was fairly competitive in the third set, too, but once the Bees prevailed 25-19, it relaxed and used a 25-12 fourth set to end it.

In addition to her 28 assists, McClingtic got six kills, nine digs and four aces. Often, her passes went to Kimball, who piled up 22 kills, plus three aces, three digs, three assists and two blocks.

Helping Kimball on the front line, Katie Welcher had nine kills and three blocks, with Carly May gaining eight kills. Sophia Cronk put together seven kills, five aces and three blocks as Weigand finished with eight kills.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story