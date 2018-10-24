CBA boys soccer ousts ESM; F-M falls to B’ville

The legacy of Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer includes 12 Section III titles and back-to-back state Class B championships in the late 1990s.

With a balanced lineup, plenty of depth and a fierce determination to add to that legacy, the Brothers are going after sectional title no. 13 and, in the process, have denied another local side its chance at glory.

East Syracuse Minoa owned the top seed in Class A and was in pursuit of its first sectional title since 2011, but those dreams were dashed Tuesday night when it lost, 1-0, to CBA in the sectional semifinal at Chittenango High School.

Even though the Spartans were the no. 1 seed, it was the Brothers who sat at no. 3 in the state Class A rankings, five spots ahead of ESM at no. 8, making this the most anticipated match of the sectional tournament.

From the outset, CBA was the aggressor, peppering the Spartans’ defense with a series of runs and scoring opportunities. For the most part, ESM resisted them well, Ryan Cacace having to make 19 saves.

As expected, the Brothers focused its defense on Spartans forward Kyle Scalzo, who entered the night with 26 goals. And it would get chances, too, but all nine of its shots were turned away by Matt Buck.

They were still 0-0 when, with 14 minutes left in regulation, CBA earned a free kick near midfield. Jordan Knapp took it, and the ball fell to Benito Vlassis, who gained possession, turned, and fired a 10-yard strike past Cacace for the game’s only goal.

With the loss, ESM finished its season at 15-2-1, and while this was going on, Fayetteville-Manlius saw its reign as sectional Class AA champions end in the semifinal round at J-D against the same team it beat for the sectional title a year ago.

Baldwinsville, the top seed, beat the no. 4 seed Hornets 3-0, taking charge in the second half after F-M, with a strong and effective defense, had contained the Bees throughout the first half.

When the second half started, though, B’ville took over, using effective passes to open up its attack and make F-M pay whenever it challenged them.

Just 2:31 into the second half, a series of passes led to Brennan Walsh, from the left corner, passing to the middle, where Price one-timed it past F-M goalie Chris Szidat inside the right post.

Much more damage was done in the 52nd minute. Here, Price again was stationed at the point, this time left wide open by a gap in F-M’s defense as Jason Hahn crossed from the left. Price powered home his second goal.

Though B’ville already had enough, it tacked on a third goal with 14:35 left as Walsh lofted a beautiful 30-yard free kick from the far left side that Tyler Johnson converted.

B’ville advanced to a sectional final against Cicero-North Syracuse, who upended Liverpool 1-0 in overtime. F-M ended its season at 9-8-1 but only graduates a handful of seniors and should have a strong roster back for 2019.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story