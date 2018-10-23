West Genny swimmers take late-season defeats to C-NS, CBA

By the time the regular season concluded, the West Genesee girls swim team was eager to move on and start its work for the Section III championships that take place Nov. 2-4 at Nottingham High School.

The Wildcats finished 7-4, but had dropped four of six meets since racing out to a 5-0 start. The last of those defeats came Monday night as WG went to Le Moyne College and lost, 108-78, to Cicero-North Syracuse.

It was all about the Northstars’ depth, since the Wildcats claimed first place in five different events, three of them involving Maddie Zapisek.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Zapisek prevailed in two minutes, 3.84 seconds, nearly six seconds ahead of C-NS’s Grace Devinney (2:09.62), while in the 500 freestyle Zapisek roared to first place in 5:40.62.

Right after that, Zapisek joined Hannah Murdoch, Adriana Gill and Julianna Lisi to help WG post 1:49.12 in the 200 freestyle relay, just ahead of C-NS (1:50.26) for the top spot.

Elsewhere, Anna Ivery, in 26.76 seconds, held off the Northstars’ Bryn Myers (27.10) in the 50 freestyle as Haley Hagadorn was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.52.

To lead C-NS, Brooke Fedi finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.71) and 200 individual medley (2:18.30), also helping the Northstars win the 200 medley (2:01.33) and 400 freestyle (3:58.57) relays.

A week earlier, on Oct. 15, WG had lost 101-85 to Christian Brothers Academy, also at the Le Moyne pool. Only Zapisek claimed individual races, winning the 200 freestyle in 2:04.14 and the 500 freestyle in 5:43.78.

Murdoch took second place in the 100 freestyle in 58.68 seconds, with Hagadorn second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.23) and 50 freestyle (28.40 seconds). Miki Riley was second in the 200 IM in 2:32.03 as Annie Marnell had 175.00 points for second place in diving.

