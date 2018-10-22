Swimming Wildcats get win at Skaneateles

With the regular season beginning to wind down, the West Genesee girls swim team continued to add to its win total.

The Wildcats paid a visit to Skaneateles last Wednesday night, and helped by a relay sweep and two more titles from Maddie Zapisek produced a 103-83 victory over the Lakers.

At the start of the evening, WG’s 200 medley relay quartet of Zapisek, Anna Ivery, Hannah Murdoch and Maggie Smith went two minutes. 1.70 seconds to hold off Skaneateles, who was second in 2:02.34.

Later on, in the 200 freestyle relay, Haley Hagadorn joined Zapiseki, Ivery and Murdoch to win in 1:46.38 as, in the 400 freestyle relay, Murdoch, Smith, Taylor McFadden and Julianna Lisi prevailed in 4:06.31.

Swimming in the 200 individual medley, Zapisek won in a clocking of 2:26.44, with Smith second in 2:33.70. Then, in the 500 freesetyle, Zapisek dominated the race, her time of 5:38.30 nearly half a minute ahead of the field.

Murdoch, second in the 200 freestyle (2:14.26) behind Skaneateles’ Lily Buchholz (2:08.48), won the rematch in the 100 freestyle, going 57.86 seconds to hold off Buchholz’s 58.21.

Anna Ivery would pull away to win the 50 freestyle in 25.86 seconds ahead of the Lakers’ Elizabeth Springer (26.79), and also finish second (1:08.23) to Sknaeateles’ Grace King (1:06.27) in the 100 butterfly.

WG only led 74-66 with two races left, but essentially put it away by having Smith handle the 100 backstroke in 1:08.61 and Hagadorn, in 1:14.19, take the 100 breaststroke.

Marcellus swimmers Grace Femano and Emily Comer took part in Friday’s Onondaga High School League championships, and Femano nearly won the 100 backstroke, going 1:07.12 to finish second behind CBA’s Darien Tompkins, who won in 1:02.73.

Femano also went 26.44 seconds in the 50 freestyle to take third place behind Skaneateles’ Lily Buchholz (25.67) and CBA’s Kaitlyn Bushnell (26.60), with Comer taking eighth place in 27.95 seconds as she also was sixth in the 500 freestyle in 6:07.60.

