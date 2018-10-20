Lakers rally past Marcellus in boys soccer sectionals

If fans of the Skaneateles boys soccer team were nervous early in the second half of Saturday’s Section III Class B quarterfinal against Marcellus at Hyatt Stadium, they sure had reason for it.

A barrage of chances had come up empty for the no. 2 seed Lakers, and it still trailed its neighbors and rivals by a goal. Now, in the 50th minute, Sam Gadjo’s fine run had forced a foul inside the 18-yard box, creating a penalty-kick opportunity.

Gadjo aimed for the left post – and Marcellus goalie Dan Balman, already the owner of some terrific stops on this gusty afternoon, dove to turn it away.

Such a situation may have caused serious consternation and fear for some teams – but not the Lakers, who maintained its poise, kept on getting opportunities and, just in time, turned it around for a 2-1 victory.

This was a familiar outcome. When these same teams met 12 days earlier on this same turf, it also ended 2-1 in favor of Skanateles, and in that game the Lakers also came back after surrendering the first goal.

Here, Marcellus was short-handed. Its top scorer, David Bosak, was injured in his team’s first-round win over Lowville, but the Mustangs were far from timid in the early going, and it it paid off.

Just 10:38 into the game, off Tristan Jarvi’s corner kick, the ball rode the wind to the left side, where Steve Matro crossed back to the middle, and Ryan Lundrigan’s well-placed header eluded Yorvan Solis and found the net.

Gradually, the Lakers shrugged off this goal and began to take control, only to run into a determined Mustangs defense that turned away most of the early runs.

Then Balman robbed Gadjo and Tylar Moss on back-to-back shots point-blank late in the first half. Between that, and the penalty kick save, it seemed that Balman had the capability to steal this match by himself.

But with 15:22 left, Andrew Moss took a free kick from midfield, 60 yards out. It reached the crease, where Gadjo got a head on it and pushed the ball past Balman to tie it, 1-1.

Five minutes later, from the right side, Tommy Reed sent a hard shot from the right side toward the left post. Balman made a terrific diving stop, but could not hold on to the ball and Owen Cheney, in the perfect spot next to Balman, was able to convert the go-ahead goal.

Having not attacked too much since its opening goal, the Mustangs, now trailing, pushed forward. Solis had to scramble for one stop with 5:50 left, and in the final minute a free kick fell to Josh Wilkinson in front of the net, who had a wide-open look – but hit it over the net.

With this win, Skaneateles advances to face no. 3 seed and two-time defending champion Westhill in the sectional semifinals. The Lakers beat the Warriors 1-0 in their lone regular-season meeting in late September.

