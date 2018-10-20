J-D/F-M gymnasts repeat as sectional team champs

Once more, the Jamesville-DeWitt/Fayetteville-Manlius girls gymnastics team finished its season in possession of the Section III Division I championship.

That wasn’t the only honor J-D/F-M grabbed during Friday’s sectional championship meet at CNY Gymnastics Center, as several individuals qualified for the state meet, to be held March 2 at Cold Spring Harbor High School on Long Island.

In those team standings, J-D/F-M had a score of 142.925, just ahead of East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool, who was second with 135.275. Baldwinsville was third with 127.90.

Individually, the gymnasts competed at three levels, depending on past performance. And J-D/F-M’s Taylor Fishkin finished second in the Level 1 all-around standings with 37.45, only behind the 38.275 from New Hartford’s Miranda Smith.

On the vault, Fishkin scored 9.575, second to Smith’s 9.625. and posted 9.425 on uneven bars to finish third. On floor exercise, Taylor Fishkin had a 9.4 routine to finish third as Rylee Fishkin, also competing at Level 1, was third on balance beam, scoring 9.3.

Moving to Level 2, it was ESM/Liverpool’s Delia Korseniewski that earned the all-around title with a score of 35.55, also advancing to the state meet as J-D/F-M’s Zoe Potamianos was third with 33.125.

Korzeniewski had the best score at any level on the beam, earning 9.65 for her routine. She also was second on the floor with 8.75, won the uneven bars with an 8.2 and was second on the vault with 8.95 behind Potamianos, who had a 9.1.

Also at Level 2, J-D/F-M’s Sarah Hills was third in the vault with 7.9 and tied teammate Andi Hunt for third on uneven bars, each scoring 7.65. At Level 3, ESM/Liverpool’s Devin Myers was first on the vault (9.4) and uneven bars (8.05).

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story