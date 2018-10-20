B’ville’s Addario is Level 3 champ at gymnastics sectionals

Another season of Baldwinsville gymnastics reached its conclusion when it traveled to CNY Gymnastics Center in DeWitt to take part in Friday’s Section III championship meet.

Competitors were placed at three “levels”, based on past performance, and it was the Bees’ Lauren Addario who emerged as the Level 3 all-around champion with a score of 30.675.

Addario won the floor exercise with an 8.5 routine, had a vault of 8.225 to finish second on that apparatus and tied for second on balance beam with 8.05.

Mackenzie Teachout was second in the Level 4 all-around standings with 29.5, which included an 8.05 floor routine that put her in third place on that apparatus. Danielle Marsell was third on uneven bars with 6.0.

In the Division I (large school) team standings, B’ville finished third with 127.90 behind Jamesville-DeWitt/Fayetteville-Manlius (142.925) and East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool (135.275).

The Bees’ Kaye Lawton competed at Level 2, where she scored 8.25 on uneven bars to finish third. ESM/Liverpool’s Delia Korzeniewski won that event with 9.65.

