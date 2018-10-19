Cazenovia volleyball beats Skaneateles in five sets

One thing is apparent for the Cazenovia girls volleyball team – don’t let them get to a fifth set, at least not in the last couple of weeks.

Three times in a six-match win streak, the Lakers have prevailed in that scenario, having knocked off then-unbeaten Solvay on Sept. 26 and Homer on Oct. 10.

Cazenovia was clutch again last Monday night at Buckley Gym, making two different comebacks against Skaneateles as it claimed this Laker showdown in five sets.

A lopsided first set saw Skaneateles, who entered the night with an 11-3 record, easily finish in front 25-15, but Cazenovia fought back in the second set, seizing the lead and staying there to win 25-20 and pull even.

Much the same thing happened in the third and fourth sets, with Skaneateles rolling 25-14 to go back in front, but unable to put Cazenovia away as the hosts held on 25-22 to send the match to the limit.

Since the fifth set was close, it favored Cazenovia, who again showed its poise and, by a 25-21 margin, maintained its win streak after it once stood at 3-4 this season.

Lindsey Lawson put away 19 kills, served up five aces and got 16 digs, with Mackenzie Waite adding four kills and 11 digs. Josie Avery earned 23 assists and 14 digs as Maddie Waite got 10 digs, Hope King eight digs and Kylie Fenton four aces, plus three kills.

Skaneateles featured Lily Delasin, who earned 43 assists, five kills, six digs and three aces. Maeve Canty pulled off a rare 20-20 effort with 22 kills and 20 digs as Jessica Patalino had 20 kills and 15 digs.

Big as this win was, Cazenovia had no time to rest because, 24 hours later, it was at Phoenix, battling through three tough sets but winning all of them to sweep the Firebirds 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.

Another trip to Phoenix came on Saturday for the Onondaga High School League tournament before crucial matches early next week against Marcellus and LaFayette, again on back-to-back nights, in advance of the Section III playoffs.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story