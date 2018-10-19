Baldwinsville swimmers take defeats to Liverpool, J-D

It remained busy for the Baldwinsville girls swim team in the wake of a successful appearance in the Oct. 20 Salt City Athletic Conference championships.

The Bees made the short trip to Liverpool last Tuesday night, with individuals wins from the likes of Kali Sacco and Ashley Konz tempering the fact the Warriors prevailed 98-65.

Sacco was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle, needing 58.13 seconds to beat back the challenge of Liverpool’s Sophia Russo, who was second in 59.84 seconds.

Later in the meet, Konz got first place in the 100 backstroke, where in 1:07.39 she beat, by a full second, the Warriors’ Megan Winn, who finished in 1:08.41.

It was quite close in the 200 freestyle, where Clare Burke finished in 2:09.18, just behind Russo’s 2:08.93. Konz went 26.92 seconds in the 50 freestyle, edged out by Liverpool’s Jaida Fox (26.84).

Grace Skapura swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.12 as she helped Konz, Sacco and Emma Brookins post 2:09.68 in the 200 medley relay. Burke, Skapura, Sacco and Konz went 1:52.12 for second place in the 200 freestyle relay.

B’ville had another meet Thursday at Jamesville-DeWitt, where Elisabeth Roser’s win in the 50 freestyle provided a boost for the Bees, even as it fell to the Red Rams 94-78.

In 26.56 seconds, Roser had enough to hold off J-D’s Sawyer Parker, who settled for second place in 26.69 seconds. This closely followed a 200 freestyle where Konz, in 2:11.66, was ahead of the Rams’ Julia Antoine (2:12.65) by nearly a full second.

Burke finished second in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.41, joining Konz, Sacco and Olivia Ransiear as B’ville swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.43. Sacco, in 1:19.22, was just behind J-D’s Amelia Hesler (1:18.42) in the 100 breaststroke as Skapura swam the 100 backstroke in 1:12.07.

Following Tuesday’s meet against Fayetteville-Manlius, B’ville will begin the process of preparing for the Nov. 2 Section III Class A championships at Nottingham.

