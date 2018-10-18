Buchholz, King win races for swim Lakers against West Genesee

One great feature of the Skaneateles girls swim team schedule is its numerous array of meets against large-school competition, which motivates all of the swimmers to reach for maximum efforts.

In another one of these battles, the Lakers hosted West Genesee Wednesday night, and were competitive in every single event, even winning three of them, though the Wildcats prevailed 103-83 on the team side.

Lily Buchholz would swim the 200-yard freestyle in two minutes 8.48 seconds to pull away from WG’s Hannah Murdoch (2:14.26) by more than five seconds, also finishing second (58.21 seconds) to Murdoch (57.86) in the 100 freestyle.

Grace King’s victory came in the 100 butterfly, where she posted 1:06.27, beating out the Wildcats’ Anna Ivery (1:08.12) as King also grabbed runner-up honors in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.59.

Skaneateles also went 1-2 in the diving competition thanks to Lexis Cottrill and Carlee Pitman. With a total of 185.70 points, Cottrill was ahead of Pitman’s total of 150.20 points.

Elizabeth Springer was second in the 50 freestyle in 26.79 seconds, with Alice Spaulding second in the 500 freestyle in 6:06.81 and Rory Comer getting second place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.76.

On the relay side, Buchholz, King, Springer and Rory Comer went 2:02.34, just behind WG’s 2:01.70 in the 200 medley, while Spaulding, Springer, Rory Comer and Emily Comer went 1:51.27 in the 200 freestyle relay. Finally, the quartet of King, Spaulding, Buchholz and Lili Winkelman swam the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.81.

This dropped the Lakers’ record to 4-5 as it would finish the regular season Tuesday, hosting Auburn.

