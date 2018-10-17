Caz runner helps fallen opponent, action going viral after Facebook post

Cazenovia runner Jake Tobin, left, helps Fairport runner Luke Fortner, middle, after Fortner slipped and fell during last Saturday's Auburn Invitational. Fortner, who is visually impaired, runs with a guide. (photo by Karen Kraus Wylie)

Sophomore Jake Tobin being lauded as a class act on the field

By Jason Emerson

Editor

There’s an old saying, “It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game.” What that means, in a word, is sportsmanship — and, last weekend, Cazenovia cross country runner Jake Tobin showed some serious class and sportsmanship during the Auburn Invitational when he helped, and cheered on, a rival runner.

Towards the end of the race, Tobin, a sophomore, had just been passed by Fairport cross country team athlete Luke Fortner, a senior who is visually impaired and runs with a guide. As they approached the finish line, Fortner, being loudly cheered on by the crowd, slipped and fell while running up a hill.

Tobin, who joined the crowd in cheering and clapping for Fortner, immediately stopped, helped his opponent to his feet and helped push him up the hill.

To Tobin, he was simply helping a fallen runner, but to everyone else, it was an amazing act of sportsmanship.

A cross country parent at the meet took photos of the event and posted an explanation on Facebook. “Wanted to write your school to tell you how impressed I was by your XC team member today at the Auburn Invitational,” posted Karen Kraus Wylie. “Your XC team member did not only cheer and clap for [Fortner] as the student tried to run up the hill in front of him, but stopped and helped him to his feet when he slipped … [I] wanted to commend him and his great sportsmanship he showed to his fellow competitor.”

The Fairport boys cross country coach, Sean Van Laeken, also praised Tobin’s actions in an email to Michael Byrnes, the Cazenovia district athletic coordinator. “It was an awesome display of sportsmanship and kindness. Jake deserves to be commended!” Van Laeken wrote. “Please tell Jake and his coach the entire Fairport Cross Country team and family truly appreciate his choice in that moment.”

Byrnes told the Cazenovia Republican, “Jake is an outstanding example of a good person. It makes your heart warm to hear about a student who puts the competitive outcome for himself behind doing the right thing for another person who needed his help. We thank Jake for his actions on behalf of the school and our community.”

Jake’s mother Meg Tobin said she is incredibly proud of her son. “He is pretty humble about it, thinking that anyone would have done the same.”

Wylie’s letter and photos, posted on the Cazenovia Central School District Facebook page, has garnered more than 500 reactions, 64 comments and 78 shares as of Wednesday morning, about 36 hours after being posted. One of the commenters was Cindy Spencer Fortner, Luke Fortner’s mother.

“I had the opportunity to shake Jake’s hand right after this race. My son is the runner he helped up and I was overwhelmed with Jake’s sportsmanship and kindness. What a wonderful gesture and, from what I could tell, Jake didn’t see what the big deal was in his actions. Amazing character!” she wrote.

“I’m not surprised at all by Jake’s actions, that is who he is. He’s the kind of person who literally lifts others up around him. And Jake is such a humble guy that he didn’t even think much of it after the race,” said the Cazenovia boys cross country coach Jason Hyatt. “I made a big deal about it in front of our whole team at our next practice because I think you should take time to recognize character like that. I told the team that we all need guys like Jake in our life and we can also be like Jake to other people. We will all stumble and fall in life and need support from others around us — and we can also be there for other people when they’re in need and lift them up.”

