Liverpool girls volleyball gets pair of sweeps

After the Liverpool girls volleyball team eat Cicero-North Syracuse in four sets to even their season series on Oct. 5, both would win matches early last week over city foes.

The Warriors turned back Nottingham 25-13, 25-8, 25-11, the tone set by Sydney Caviness thanks to her eight aces that augmented a night where she also picked up nine assists.

Veronica Detota earned eight kills, while Delaney Johnson finished with six kills. Avery Marcy gained six assists as Morgan Michlovitch got four digs and Gianna Pezzino had three kills.

Moving to 8-3 on the season, Liverpool swept Corcoran on Thursday night, the 25-7, 25-11, 25-19 margin reflecting both an overwhelming edge in skill plus lots of depth.

Caviness and Sydney Johnson each produced four aces, Caviness earning 11 assists as Feldt and Lexi Carfi both got three aces. Bryanna McRobbie joined Johnson on four kills as Detota earned five assists.

C-NS, meanwhile, zipped past Henninger 25-6, 25-28, 25-17 as Cassidy Ormond notched six of the Northstars’ 19 aces and also picked up 16 assists.

Kim Barry, in addition to her six assists, got three aces and four kills, while Adrianna Houston had six kills and four aces. Alaina Sargalski also had four aces as Brooke Segars, Emily Overend and Brooke Nicolaos got five kills apiece.

However, things turned around when C-NS again was swept Thursday by Baldwinsville. The Northstars never recovered from the Bees’ 25-11 romp in the first set as it claimed the next two sets by 25-16 and 25-18 margins.

Ormond, with nine assists, paced C-NS’s efforts. Nicolaos and Gracie Gleason each earned four kills, with Barry and Segars getting three kills apiece as Segars got 13 digs and Nicolaos and Barry had six digs apiece, Barry also earning four assists and three aces.

On B’ville’s side, Rileigh Kimball managed 16 kills, three blocks and seven digs, with Katie Welcher adding nine kills. Sophia Kordas had five kills, four blocks and four digs. Summer McClintic earned 18 assists and four kills, with Jenna Garvey contributing 16 assists.

