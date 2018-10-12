 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

J-D football earns second straight win over ESM

Oct 12, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, High School

When the Jamesville-DeWitt football team went to East Syracuse Minoa and prevailed in overtime on the Spartans’ home field in 2017, it meant a lot.

Yet when it happened again Friday night on home turf, it meant even more to the Red Rams.

By toppling ESM 28-20, J-D not only avoided a winless regular season, it averted the fate of being the only one of nine teams in the Section III Class A ranks to miss the playoffs.

The ability to continue its season one more week was something the Rams celebrated while, at the same time, continuing a rare skid for the Spartans, who have dropped five in a row after a 2-0 start.

During a low-scoring first half, each side put together a single scoring drive. J-D seized a 6-0 lead late in the opening period, moving to ESM’s two-yard line before Adam Honis sneaked it in.

To answer, the Spartans relied on its ground attack and, reaching the Rams’ one-yard line, tied it Dante Coccagnia’s touchdown sneak. A missed conversion left the teams at 6-6 going into the break.

What was a close, tightly-fought battle broke open on the first play of the third quarter. From his own 35, Honis threw deep over the middle and found Pat Murad, who sprinted into the end zone. Honis then made the two-point conversion.

Again, ESM would put together a drive of its own, Albert Wells going the last three yards for the TD  and also running in the conversion that tied it a second time, 14-14, midway through the period.

Going back to the air, Honis, from the Spartans’ 29, found Ryan Vespi down the left sideline, and this would give J-D the lead for good.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams drove to ESM’s 10, where Honis threw his third TD pass of the night on a crossing pattern to Murad, and those points would be needed.

With 7:37 left, Wells scored a second time on a five-yard run. The conversion was missed, and while J-D didn’t score again, its defense kept making big stops down the stretch.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill