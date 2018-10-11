F-M swimmers unbeaten; J-D tops West Genesee

Cruising toward another undefeated regular season, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team brought its full roster to Tuesday night’s meet against Mexico.

The end result was the Hornets beating the Tigers 126-54, earning titles in all but three events, starting with the 200-yard medley relay where Addie Anthsel, Madison Kingsley, Michelle Sipple and Saya Hrosar finished first in one minute, 59.71 seconds.

On her own, Hrosar pulled away to win the 100 backstroke in 1:07.97 before Kingsley dominated the 100 breaststroke, her time of 1:13.94 more than eight seconds ahead of the field.

Hannah Kellogg, Emma Luttrell, Cara Campell and Lindsay Mathews were victorious in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.13 as Kellogg, Sipple, Campell and Kingsley paired up in the 200 freestyle relay to go 1:45.50 and win there.

Individually, Campell swept the sprints, going 25.80 seconds to beat Kingsley (26.18) in the 50 freestyle and then needing 57.84 seconds to prevail in the 100 freestyle. Alessandra Manicone was superb on the diving board, earning 236.85 points.

Luttrell, in 5:30.14, edged Mathews (5:30.26) in a close 500 freestyle and also finished second in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.45. Mathews also second (2:20.78) to Mexico’s Carolyn Zedack (2:19.99) in the 200 individual medley, with Kellogg second in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.40.

A night later, Jamesville-DeWitt took its 4-1 record to Camillus to face 5-1 West Genesee, and it was the Red Rams getting the best of it, defeating the Wildcats 97-80.

Even though it was WG’s Senior Night, J-D began to spoil the party when Emma Galletta, Gwen Lister, Emily Ninestein and Sawyer Parker swam the 200 medley relay in 1:58.48 to the Wildcats’ 1:59.33.

A night later, Jamesville-DeWitt took its 4-1 record to Camillus to face 5-1 West Genesee, and it was the Red Rams getting the best of it, defeating the Wildcats 97-80.

Even though it was WG’s Senior Night, J-D began to spoil the party when Emma Galletta, Gwen Lister, Emily Ninestein and Sawyer Parker swam the 200 medley relay in 1:58.48 to the Wildcats’ 1:59.33..

Parker then took the 200 IM in 2:29.86, while her time of 57.75 seconds in the 100 freestyle was just behind Galletta, who won in 57.50 seconds after she took the 50 freestyle in 26.40 seconds. Galletta, Parker, Amelia Hesler and Julia Antoine won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.09 to WG’s 1:47.38.

Ninestein swam the 100 backtroke in 1:06.76, winning that race and clinching J-D’s team win. Abby McGuire was victorious on the diving board with 185.75 points as Lucy Heflin prevailed in the 500 freestyle. Lister swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.08.

Twice, Hesler went head-to-head with WG star Maddie Zapisek, with Hesler swimming the 200 freestyle in 2:01.95, only to have Zapisek go 2:00.31. It was the same in the 100 butterfly, Hesler runner-up in 1:05.22 to Zapisek’s 1:04.76.

Meanwhile, Christian Brothers Academy lost 94-75 to Auburn, this despite Lauren Kelly’s pair of titles as Kelly took the 200 IM in 2:22.01 and also won the 500 freestyle.

Kaitlyn Bushnell, in 25.97 seconds, edged Auburn’s Makenna Wilson (26.11) in the 50 freestyle, with Darien Tompkins roaring to a time of 1:01.32 in the 100 butterfly before helping Kelly, Bushnell and Emily Ball swim the 400 freestyle relay in 4:06.17.

None of that stopped the Maroons, though, as Maura Moochler led them, getting first place in the 100 freestyle (56.80 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:04.14) over Tompkins and taking part in two winning relays.

