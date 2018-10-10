 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Liverpool tennis players take part in sectionals

Oct 10, 2018 High School, Star Review

A daunting assignment awaited four Liverpool girls tennis players as they competed Tuesday in the Section III Division I tournament at Syracuse University’s Skytop Courts.

The Warriors’ duos of Diana Kozenyatko-Gabby Underwood and Aryanna Davila-Crystal Morgans had to reach the semifinals if they wanted to make it to Drumlins for this week’s sectional state qualifier.

Kozenyatko and Underwood did win their opening-round match, handling Oswego’s Mikayla Hardesty and Alyssa Lapetino 6-3, 6-1, but that put them in the round of 16 against West Genesee’s top-seeded duo of Mikayla Mannara and Katie Viau.

Sure enough, Mannara and Viau beat Kozenyatko and Underwood 6-0, 6-1, eventually reaching the finals.

Meanwhile, Davila and Morgans were in the main bracket, and had a chance in its round-of-16 match, only to get turned away by Auburn’s Grace Baranick and Sydney Whitford 6-4, 6-4.

Baranick and Whitford lost in the quarterfinals to the Fayetteville-Manlius duo of Alexis Ahn and Martha Welker. In fact, except for Mannara and Viau, F-M swept the other semifinal spots with Ahn and Welker joined by the duos of Rachel Liu-Keara Polovick and Maddy Drapeau-Cassie Wojtasiewicz.

Comment on this Story

Barbara Sy, 84

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill