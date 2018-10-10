B’ville’s Tutor advances to sectional tennis state qualifier

When the draw was made for the Section III Division I girls tennis singles tournament, Baldwinsville had both of its singles players, Brooke Tutor and Paige Tromblee, in the same half of the bracket.

This didn’t bother Tutor too much as she advanced to the semifinals and, by doing so, secured a spot in this week’s sectional state qualifying tournament at Drumlins.

On a hot Tuesday at Syracuse University’s Skytop Courts, Tutor swept past Auburn’s Rosalia Bartolotta 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, only to run into the same Fayetteville-Manlius player, Anna Manta, that had knocked out Tromblee.

In her opening-round match, Tromblee handled Syracuse West’s Emily Sanborn 6-2, 6-1, but she never got going against Manta, who prevailed 6-1, 6-3.

The semifinal between Tutor and Manta was close in both sets, but Tutor lost them, 6-4, 7-5, watching as Manta advanced to a final against her F-M teammate, Katerina Atallah.

Three of B’ville’s doubles teams were also in the sectional tournament, with Lauren Devine and Hanna Manning the only ones going beyond the round of 16.

Devine and Manning overcame a first-set tie-breaker defeat to beat Auburn’s Kathryn Brown and Samantha Lesch 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 before running into West Genesee’s Mikayla Mannara and Katie Viau, where they lost, 6-0, 6-1.

Reagan Doan and Ella Tromblee had a tough round of 16 match and lost to West Genesee’s Angelina Llanos and Anastasia Mello 6-1, 6-1, while Audrey Benton and Hannah Gould went to three sets against another WG pair, Natalie Thurston and Emma Yeager, before absorbing a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 defeat.

