Westhill golfers compete at sectional tournament

Everything was aligned for the Westhill boys golf team to defend its title in the Section III Class B/C/D fall tournament.

By far, the biggest factor in the Warriors’ favor was that it was taking place at Camillus Hills Golf Club, Westhill’s home course, where it had more familiarity than visiting golfers.

Yet when the scores were counted on Tuesday, the Warriors found itself in fourth place, its total of 466 topped by three of its Onondaga High School League rivals.

Skaneateles, who lost twice to Westhill in the regular season, claimed the team title with 454 and also had the individual medalist in Tynan Jones, who shot a four-over-par 76 to beat LaFayette’s Thomas Long by four strokes.

In a closely-fought team race, Chittenango was second with 460 and Christian Brothers Academy was third with 462.

Michael Britt had Westhill’s best individual round, shooting an 86, one ahead of the 87 from Anthony Maglisco. Luke Gilmartin had a 94, with Aidan Ryan shooting a 96 as Andrew Corning (103) and James Hunt (106) trailed them.

Britt finished alone in sixth place among individuals and Maglisco tied for seventh place with Homer’s Mitch Riter. Anyone who shot 91 or lower advanced to May’s sectional state qualifier at Seven Oaks in Hamilton.

