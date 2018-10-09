Skaneateles golfers capture fall sectional team title

The Skaneateles boys golf team prevailed Tuesday in the Section III Class B/C/D fall tournament at Camillus Hills Golf Club, shooting a team score of 454 as Tynan Jones was the individual champion with a four-over-par 76.

The seven extra days that the Skaneateles boys golf team had to wait in order to take part in the Section III Class B/C/D fall tournament were quite worthwhile, as it turned out.

Led by individual medalist Tynan Jones, the Lakers claimed the team title in the rescheduled sectional tournament Tuesday at Camillus Hills Golf Club with a team score of 454.

What made this even sweeter for Skaneateles was that Christian Brothers Academy and defending champion Westhill both finished behind them – this after those two sides combined to beat the Lakers four times in the regular season. Also, this was Westhill’s home course.

They were supposed to play this tournament Oct. 2, but heavy rains that morning made Camillus Hills unplayable, leading to a postponement.

When they did tee off a week later, it was summer again, with temperatures well into the 80s. The heat was similar to what it was like Aug. 29 when Skaneateles played Westhill on this same layout, taking a 220-230 defeat.

On that day, Jones had shot a nine-hole 36. Here, in tougher conditions caused by high winds, Jones put together a front-nine 36,even par, and back-nine 40 to shoot four-over-par 76. That beat the runner-up, LaFayette’s Thomas Long, by four strokes.

By contrast, Westhill’s low round was an 86 by Michael Britt, with CBA getting an 88 from Joe Nicholson and Chittenango, another top contender, getting an 85 from Tyrus Kelly.

Still, it took the rest of the Lakers to put up solid scores in order to fend off all of the challengers.

Ben Spinelli led that group, posting a 92, with Shawn Luce close behind as he shot 93. Jack Canty finished with a 94 and Will Cowden gained a 99. Spencer Mack shot a 112.

Kelly was the only Skaneateles golfer to finish in the top 12 and ties at 91 or lower, advancing to May’s sectional state qualifying tournament at Seven Oaks in Hamilton.

