F-M names Luke Tucci as new boys basketball coach

The much-discussed championship drought with Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball dates back more than 60 years – or more than twice the lifetime of its new varsity head coach.

Luke Tucci, just 26, was named to replace Jason Dudzinski and will be in charge when Hornets practice starts next month, with former F-M star Louis Avellino named as Tucci’s assistant.

Despite his youth, Tucci arrives at F-M with plenty of local knowledge, having grown up in Lyncourt. And he has contributed to plenty of success on the court, too.

For the last two seasons, Tucci was the assistant to Christian Brothers Academy graduate Jason Leone at Oswego State, where the Lakers went 35-20 and made an NCAA Division III Tournament appearance.

Dudzinski stepped down after F-M went 10-30 in his two seasons at the helm, far removed from the regular winning records the Hornets had under Tom Blackford before he returned to Hamilton.

It’s all part of a coaching youth movement in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, Baldwinsville having named 30-year-old Mike Lewis to take over for Tim Solomon.

F-M will open its season Nov. 17 with a scrimmage against Bishop Ludden, who has its own new head coach as Gallagher Driscoll replaces the retiring Pat Donnelly. Then, on Dec. 1, the Hornets’ first game is against CBA, part of the Peppino’s Invitational at SRC Arena.

