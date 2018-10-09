Cazenovia, Chittenango golfers advance from fall sectionals

Plenty of success was found by area high school boys golfers when the Section III Class B/C/D fall championships took place Tuesday at Camillus Hills Golf Club.

Chittenango nearly secured the team title, its total of 460 just behind the winning 454 from Skaneateles, And the lone Cazenovia golfer in the field, Alex Moesch, finished third in the individual standings.

They were originally set to play this sectional tournament Oct. 2, but it got postponed due to heavy rains that morning and moved back a week. By the time they teed off, summer-like heat and high winds made conditions quite difficult for the field.

Moesch deftly handled it, though, posting an 11-over-par 83. That beat everyone in the field except Skanetaeles’ Tynan Jones, who won with a 76, and LaFayette’s Thomas Long, who shot an 80.

As for Chittenango, it had Tyrus Kelly finish right behind Moesch, posting an 85 to tie for fifth place. Brad Randall and Tanner Smith each shot 91 and tied for 12th place.

That was important because anyone who shot 91 or lower advanced to May’s sectional state qualifying tournament at Seven Oaks in Hamilton, with Randall and Smith right on the number to join Moesch and Kelly in moving ahead.

Tyler Moscarito just missed that cut, finishing with a 93 for the Bears as Brendan Fraser shot a 100 and Maddox Garvey posted a 118.

