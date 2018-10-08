C-NS, Liverpool girls swimmers earn victories

Both the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse girls swim teams got meet victories last Tuesday to open October.

In the Warriors’ case, it meant defeating Christian Brothers Academy 100-86 last Tuesday night, a home meet where Delaney Gellert won a pair of individual races.

To start with, Gellert took the 50-yard freestyle in 26.46 seconds to edge CBA’s Kaitlyn Bushnell (26.56), and completing her sprint sweep, Gellert won the 100 freestyle in 57.93 seconds.

Helping out, Sophia Russo won the 200 freestyle in 2:09.70 and was second in the 100 butterfly, with Sophia Recuparo earning 227.10 points in diving. Jaida Fox won the 500 freestyle in 5:49.97 and took second place in the 200 individual medley.

Though the Warriors were second in the 200 medley (2:04.69) and 200 freestyle (1:49.68) relays, it won the clinching 400 freestyle relay by having Fox, Russo, Natalie Petit and Jessica Testone finish in 4:04.08.

As for C-NS, it held off Auburn 93-89 last Tuesday, not clinching the meet until the next-to-last race, the 100 breaststroke, where Brooke Fedi gave the Northstars a top time of 1:13.68.

Already, Fedi had dominated the 200 IM, winning that race in 2:21.82, but for the most part the Northstars got through by a series of runner-up finishes and a top-three sweep in diving.

Madeline Thorne led the divers, her total of 228.55 points ahead of Kaitlyn Carroll (195.40) and Carly Tolhurst (169.00) as it erased an early Auburn lead.

Grace Devinney was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:08.68 and runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 5:55.63. Alayna Harbaugh needed 1:11.83 for second place in the 100 butterfly.

Bryn Myers got second place in the 100 freestyle in 59.77 seconds, but she was part of a crucial victory in the 200 freestyle relay, helping Harbaugh, Devinney and Brandi Feeney post 1:48.77, well clear of Auburn’s 1:53.61.

This followed a 94-84 loss to undefeated Fayetteville-Manlius last Friday night at the Hornets’ home pool at Cazenovia College.

Brooke Fedi did win the 200 IM in 2:20.07 and had the fastest 100 breaststroke time of 1:12.38, with Grace Devinney prevailing in the 100 freestyle in 58.90 seconds. Madeline Thorne accumulated 251.60 points to prevail in diving as Kaitlyn Carroll (224.75 points) was runner-up.

In Thursday’s action, Liverpool went to West Genesee, and the issue was in doubt until the final race, when the Wildcats finally put it away and defeated the Warriors 97-89.

Gellert again had two race wins, topping WG’s Hannah Murdoch, 26.32 seconds to 26.45, in the 50 freestyle and earning first place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.39, just ahead of the Wildcats’ Haley Hagadorn (1:13:57).

Fox went 2:28.02 for first place in the 200 IM, adding a second in the 500 freestyle as Russo won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.16 and was second in the 200 freestyle.

Recuparo, with 219.15 points, cruised to first place in diving, but WG was able to win all three relays, each time going in front when it did so. Maddie Zapisek led the Wildcats, part of two relays while also winning the 200 freestyle in 2:03.84 and the 500 freestyle in 5:30.28.

The week for C-NS ended on a strong note when Thorne, in Saturday’s South Jefferson Diving Meet, won with 452.40 points, while Carly Tolhurst finished fourth with 363.80 points.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story