Chittenango cross country sweeps Mexico

Oct 05, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, High School

Each of the Chittenango cross country teams had a successful start to October  by dominating Wednesday’s head-to-head meet at Mexico.

The state Class B no. 21-ranked girls Bears swept the top six individual spots as it beat the Tigers 15-45, led again by McKenzie Dombroski, who comfortably ran to victory in 22 minutes, 7 seconds as McKayla Capeling was second in 22:21.

Piper Beckwith ran well, her third-place time of 22;25 four seconds behind Capeling. Kiara Waite needed 23:40 to finish fourth, with Jada Sowich taking fifth place in 24:38 and Leilah Emad sixth in 25:41.

In the boys race, Chittenango prevailed 16-57, the individual race turning into a duel between Dave Gratien and Ersilio Cerminaro, Gratien prevailing in 18:14, just one second ahead of Cerminaro.

Dylan Price got third place in exactly 19 minutes and David Seale was fourth in 19:09. Mexico’s Elias Hibbert was fifth in 19:16, but more Bears followed as Cameron Devlin (19:42) beat out Tristan LaFountaine (19:44) for sixth place, with Ed Heller (20:29) and Justin Fukes (21:20) also getting top-10 spots.

The Chittenango girls challenge reigning state Class C champion Christian Brothers Academy next Wednesday, and then both sets of Bears head to the Bronx, and VanCortlandt Park, for the Manhattan Invitational on Oct. 13.

