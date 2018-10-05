 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cazenovia volleyball starts October charge

Oct 05, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, High School

At one point in September, the Cazenovia girls volleyball team was 3-4, a long way removed from its state final four run of 2017.

But it might be turning around, the Lakers now having won four in a row, keyed by its five-set victory over then-unbeaten Solvay on Sept. 26 that had avenged a sweep at the hands of the Bearcats earlier in the month.

From there, Cazenovia appeared in Baldwinsville’s Fall Swing Tournament on Sept. 29 and then roared into October with easy wins in both of its matches last week.

The Lakers first took out Phoenix last Tuesday at Buckley Gym, and did not waste much time, controlling matters throughout a 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of the Firebirds.

Along with her 13 kills, Lindsey Lawson produced three aces, a total matched by Mackenzie Waite and Taylor Mapstone. Alexis Sherwood and Kylie Fenton each had three kills, with Lindsey Clements getting two aces as Josie Avery earned 21 assists and four digs.

Two nights later, at Institute of Technology Central, the Lakers won big again, topping the Eagles 25-15 in the first set and 25-14 in each of the next two sets.

Avery, with her 17 assists plus three aces, passed it to Lawson, who got 15 kills and two aces. Laura Clements got four assists and two aces. Sherwood finished with three kills and two aces. Lindsey Clements had two aces and Faith King had two kills.

Then, without much sleep, the Lakers’ players, along with many other Cazenovia students, took part in WSYR-TV’s “Morning News” show early on Friday morning when it aired live from Buckley Gym.

Cazenovia, having won four in a row to improve to 7-4 overall,  only has one match next week, going to Homer next Wednesday before a tougher group of matches in the last two weeks of the regular season.

 

Comment on this Story

Zecca receives NYS Solid Waste Manager Achievement Award

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill