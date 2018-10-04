Skaneateles volleyball sweeps Ludden, Grimes

As October got underway, the Skaneateles girls volleyball team sported a 7-3 record, yet still realized that it could improve in the weeks leading up to the Section III playoffs.

For its first match of the new month, the Lakers went to Hamilton Monday and, after a solid 25-19 first set, blitzed through the second set 25-6, one of its most lopsided wins of the season.

The Emerald Knights, on the brink of getting swept, did pull out the third set 26-24, but Skaneateles rolled through the fourth 25-13 to close it out as Lily Delasin put up 23 assists, adding six kills and four digs.

Maeve Canty finished with 10 kills, four aces and 11 digs, while Jessica Patalino had nine kills, seven digs, three assists and three blocks. Emma Keady served up six aces, adding four kills and three digs as Kristen Henry got three kills.

A good match on Wednesday night pitted the Lakers against defending sectional Class D champion Bishop Grimes, who was 9-3 but coming off a loss to LaFayette earlier in the week.

Up for it, Skaneateles blew past the Cobras the way it did against Mexico, only this time every set was by a solid margin as the Lakers took the first 25-18, the second 25-19 and the third 25-15.

Both with her power and defense, Patalino hurt Grimes as she got 14 kills and 16 digs, constantly fed passes by Delasin, who finished with 25 assists, plus five digs and three aces.

Canty put together 18 digs to go with her six kills and five aces. Hannah Blowers also had five aces, adding three kills as Simmons got six kills and Franciamone four kills. Grimes got eight kills from Raquel McDonald and 13 assists from Audrey Hathaway.

So the Lakers are now 9-3 heading into next Tuesday’s showdown with rival Marcellus, which immediately precedes a Wednesday match against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story