Cazenovia, Chittenango girls tennis fall in team sectionals

Oct 04, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, High School

Less than two weeks after it took a defeat to Skaneateles, the Cazenovia girls tennis team had a chance to prevail in a post-season rematch.

It came in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class C tournament where no. 6 seed Cazenovia went to Austin Park to face no. 3 seed Skaneateles Wednesday afternoon after a pair of rain postponements.

The delay did not save Cazenovia, though, as it lost 5-2 to Skaneateles, the Laker clash largely decided on two matches that went three sets and involved major turnarounds.

Alex Galle put Cazenovia on the board in first singles, beating Rachael Feeney 6-0, 6-2, while Laura Connor earned  a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Hope Allyn.

Looking for the singles sweep, Emmie Dolbear shut out Isabella Kroon 6-0 in the first set, only to get overtaken as Kroon won the next two sets by 6-3 and 6-4 margins.

Even more exciting was the second doubles match where Abby Burrell and Nina Royer claimed the first-set tie-breaker over Riley Fouts and Bridget Neumann, and were two points from winning the match, only to get overtaken and caught in a 6-7 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6), 10-7 defeat.

It was more straightforward elsewhere, Charley Harris and Kaitlyn Puffer running into Ella Danforth and Emma Miller in a 6-1, 6-1 defeat as Ella Koch and Nova Berger lost, 6-3, 7-5, to Marin Doyle and Gracie Lee. Baylee Pierce and Emma Thornton had a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Sophia Soderberg and Olivia Walker.

Before all this, Chittenango, who as the no. 9 seed in Class B beat Cortland in the first round Sept. 28, got overwhelmed by top seed Oneida in its quarterfinal, the Bears falling 7-0 to the Indians.

Riley Ellis and Sarah Lanphear gave Chittenango its best chance at a point, going to a third set in second doubles before falling to Oneida’s Mattie Hicks and Sophia Skinner 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Elsewhere in doubles, Shelby Maring and Brenna Stanton fell to Emily Marshall and Molly Moyer 6-2, 6-1, with Abbie Austin and Keelin Davie taking a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Kaylyn Curro and Emily Marshall. Katie Simmons paired with Larissa Lievori and lost to Mikah Albro and Hannah Myatt 6-0, 6-1.

Brooke DiFlorio got some games in singles, yet lost to Kathryn Brown 6-3, 6-1, while Anna Rooney and Delaney Dawkins each took 6-0, 6-0 defeats – Rooney to Lauren Skibitski, Dawkins to Sydney Lusher.

 

