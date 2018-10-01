Liverpool girls tennis completes sweep of C-NS

Nearly a month after they first met each other, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse girls tennis teams had their second head-to-head match in the final week of the regular season.

Now, as then, it was the Warriors coming out on top, rolling past the Northstars 6-1 by claiming all of its points in straight sets, including a doubles sweep.

Sisters Angelica and Gabby Underwood got Liverpool going with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Lexi Hnatiw and Miranda Szwej, with Aryanna Davila and Crystal Morgans prevailing over Bri Bonilla and Sara Cartier 6-2, 6-4.

Eleni Ioannidis and Cindy Tran won for the Warriors over Kayla Bush and Alexa Kulak 6-1, 6-1, just as Erica Gibbs and Natalie Kidd earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Tina Chen and McKenzie Cochran.

Up in singles, C-NS earned its lone point when Jenna Wilson got past Diana Kozenytako 7-5, 6-2. But Liverpool countered with Julia Schewe blanking Krista Feeney 6-0, 6-0 as Kelly Geiwitz took a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Dwyer.

Great as this was for Liverpool, the week was made better by the key points that Geiwitz, in singles, and Ioannidis and Tran, in doubles, won for the Warriors in Thursday’s 4-3 conquest of Baldwinsville.

Already, two points were in the books from doubles as the Underwood sisters ran past Lauren Devine and Hanna Manning 6-3, 6-4, with Gibbs and Kidd prevailing 6-2, 6-3 over Katrina Hays-Peterson and Isabelle Thomas.

With Schewe losting 6-2, 6-2 to Brooke Tutor and Kozenyatko falling to Paige Tromblee 6-2, 7-5, Liverpool still needed two points. Geiwitz earned one of them by surviving a comeback bid from Sarah Cavino and winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile, in doubles, Ioannidis and Tran lost the first set to Reagan Doan and Ella Tromblee. Then the Warriors duo won the second set and, pushed to a third-set tie-breaker, emerged with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win that provided the clinching point.

Liverpool is the no. 3 seed for the Section III Class A team tournament, but would have to face unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy, who is the no. 6 seed, in the quarterfinals.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story