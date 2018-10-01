Girls soccer Northstars, Warriors play to 2-2 draw

Winless in its first tour through the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, the Liverpool girls soccer team was eager for any kind of reprieve.

And one arrived for the Warriors last Monday night, when it hosted Christian Brothers Academy and, giving an all-out effort, pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Brothers.

Liverpool managed to withstand an early goal by CBA’s Tatum Kohlbrenner, assisted by Mari Saya. The Warriors broke out of a 1-1 tie in the second half.

Abby Haley and Abby Brancato scored, with Ciara Conklin and Ashley Casson earning assists. Megan Merrifield got six saves, the same total as CBA goalie Abby Benware.

It just so happened, though, that the first round of league matches for Liverpool would conclude Wednesday night at LHS Stadiuum against its neighbors from Cicero-North Syracuse.

The Northstars did a far better job competing against the likes of Baldwinsville, Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee, and yet could only earn a 2-2 draw against the Warriors.

Both teams scored in the first half. It stayed 1-1 through the end of regulation and then, in the first of two 10-minute OT periods, there was another exchange of goals.

No one could break that tie, though, as the two goalies, Merrifield and Olivia Haven, had six saves apiece. Alex Rancier and Caroline Stevens scored for Liverpool as Marissa Bukowski got credit for one of the Northstars’ goals.

Right after that, on Friday the Warriors took on Rochester Aquinas and lost, 1-0, the only goal scored by the Irish in the second half as Merrifield still finished with six saves.

Then C-NS found itself taking on Fayetteville-Manlius on Saturday, the same Hornets team it beat 1-0 on Sept. 11 with a last-second goal.

Here, though, the result was quite different, F-M prevailing 2-0 as it held the Northstars to four shots all afternoon, and got both of its goals from Hannah Knych, one in each half.

