C-NS field hockey routs ESM, Whitesboro

With just seven games in the books, the Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey team sported a 5-1-1 record as its schedule, and competition, would dramatically pick up.

When the Northstars hosted East Syracuse Minoa last Monday at Bragman Stadium, it had not played in a week, but that turned out to be quite an advantage as a big first half and scoring balance marked a 5-0 romp over the Spartans.

During the first 30 minutes, C-NS found the net four times, a blitz ESM could not answer, and it added another goal as five different players would convert.

Only Katie Thies had an assist to go with her goal as Jamie Wagner and Vanessa Wilkins also gained assists. The other goals went to Bailey Lazore, Emily Colagiovanni, Molly Molchanoff and Allie Ball had the other goals.

Wet weather postponed C-NS’s game at Cortland on Wednesday, so it was back home Friday to face Whitesboro, where it had little trouble earning a 4-0 victory.

A trio of first-half goals helped the Northstars feel secure, Thies ultimately scoring twice as Allison Bartlett got two assists. Wagner and Jamie Snyder also converted as Wilkins earned two assists.

Liverpool would see its struggles continue in last Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius, where it was held to just one shot all night as goals by Grace Lee and Lucy Fowler helped the Hornets win it.

The Warriors would look to recover two nights later when it hosted Cazenovia. Despite its 1-8-1 record, Liverpool rose up and, with a second-half breakout, beat the Lakers 2-0.

Having won 11 consecutive Section III titles from 2006 to 2016 (with a couple of state titles thrown in there), Cazenovia had seen that run ended by Holland Patent a season ago, and were only 3-3-1 this season.

Led by goalie Shea Flannery, who finished with nine saves, Cazenovia kept it 0-0 with the Warriors until the second half, when Riley Techmanski took over, netting one goal and assisting on Olivia Hayden’s tally. Abbie Bragan stopped all five Lakers shots she faced.

C-NS has a big game Tuesday at Baldwinsville where it would look to avenge its Sept. 10 overtime defeat to the Bees. Then the Northstars face East Syracuse Minoa Thursday and make up the game with Cortland Saturday afternoon

