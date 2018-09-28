B’ville girls swimmers lose to West Genesee, Skaneateles

Twice more thisweek, the Baldwinsville girls swim team went in search of its first win of the season, but the opposition remained quite difficult to conquer.

The Bees went to West Genesee last Tuesday night and, against the undefeated Wildcats, made some inroads in individual and team races despite a 93-84 defeat.

Clare Burke would, in the 200-yard freestyle, finish in two minutes, 10.01 seconds, well clear of WG’s Maggie Smith (2:15.69) and Miki Riley (2:15.92), and then in the 500 freestyle Burke won again in 5:49.88 over the Wildcats’ Allison Putnam (5:54.69).

In the 200 freestyle relay, B’ville had Burke, Kali Sacco, Grace Skapura and Ashley Konz win in 1:51.34 to WG’s 1:52.40. Konz, Sacco, Skapura and Nora Wilson had already gone 2:05.78 for second place in the 200 medley relay.

Konz earned a win of her own in the 100 backstroke, posting 1:08.45 to hold off Smith (1:09.42) as she also finished second in the 50 freestyle in 27.57 seconds. Sacco was second in the 100 butterfly (1:09.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.74).

Two nights later, B’ville was back home to face Skaneateles, and this time it was Sacco claiming a pair of individual races, even though the Bees lost 52-42 to the Lakers.

Sacco needed a time of 2:25.95 to prevail in the 200 individual medley, and then moved to the 100 freestyle, where her clocking of 59.27 seconds was the only one under a minute.

Burke, second in the 500 freestyle (5:56.26), did win again in the 200 freestyle, posting 2:13.03, while Konz was quick in the 100 backstroke, winning in 1:05.54 after helping Sacco, Burke and Skapura tear to a time of 1:49.86 in the 200 freestyle relay.

A tight 50 freestyle race had Konz, in 27.11 seconds, inches behind Skaneateles’ Lily Buchholz (27.08), while Skapura was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.64 and second in the 100 butterfly.

In the 200 medley relay, Konz, Skapura, Sacco and Wilson improved to 2:04.27 but the Lakers still edged them with 2:04.02. B’ville swims again next Tuesday at Mexico before hosting North Rose-Wolcott on Oct. 5.

