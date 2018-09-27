Skaneateles volleyball goes 1-1, sweeps Hannibal

All through the early part of this week, the Skaneateles girls volleyball team found itself on the road, protecting the 6-2 record it had built early this season mostly by playing on its home court.

In Tuesday’s match at Homer, it would go back and forth, but the Trojans pulled it out in five sets.

Lily Delasin still had 35 assists, her passes going to a potent Skaneateles duo up front as Maeve Canty had 19 kills, 20 digs and two aces, with Jessica Patalino getting 18 kills, 23 digs, five assists and two blocks.

Hannah Blowers and Emma Keady had three kills apiece, Blowers adding two aces and four digs. Kristen Henry gained six digs as Lily Simmons finished with five digs.

On Homer’s side, Delaney Hartnett not only got 39 assists, she also amassed 22 digs to help Karly Roos, who finished the night with 26 digs and seven assists.

Shawnessy Earle, with 14 kills, led a well-balanced front line as Kaia Hubbard put away 13 kills and Rachel Barrow produced 12 kills. Caitlin Barber had nine kills, six aces and 17 digs.

Skaneateles had to absorb this defeat and then, 24 hours later, go to Hannibal to face a Warriors team that, at 7-2, sat just ahead of the Lakers in the OHSL Patriot American division standings.

Despite what the standings showed, though, it was Skaneateles who would play like it belonged at the top.

Motivated by what happened at Homer, the Lakers buried the Warriors in a 25-14, 25-11, 25-17 sweep, Delasin setting the tone with her four aces that went with 29 assists and five digs.

Canty put together 14 kills, plus nine digs and three aces, while Patalino matched Delasin’s four-ace total along with 10 kills, seven digs and two assists. Blowers had four kills as Simmons and Keady got three aces apiece. Zoe Franciamone finished with six digs.

A scheduled match with Hamilton was pushed back a week and will get played next Friday, two days after the Lakers (7-3) pay a visit to Bishop Grimes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story