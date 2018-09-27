Skaneateles girls soccer goes 1-1, beats CBA

In years past, the Skaneateles girls soccer team did not have to worry about anyone other than a core group of league rivals that always stood in the way of the Lakers’ ambitions.

Now, though, the quality of the OHSL Liberty division has spread, as the Lakers found out last Monday night when it went to Mexico and were shut out 3-0 by the Tigers.

What made this so surprising was that Mexico was 1-7-1 going into the game, offering no hint that it could stay with someone like Skaneateles, much less beat them.

Yet it was the Lakers trailing 1-0 at halftime and seeing it get away because Grace O’Gorman had two goals for the Tigers, with Ayva Ouderkirk earning the other. Also, Mexico goalie Briana Urquhart was sensational, stopping all 10 shots she faced.

It wasn’t supposed to get easier for the Lakers back home on Wednesday night as it faced Christian Brothers Academy at Hyatt Stadium. However, the loss at Mexico spurred a superior effort on this night as Skaneateles defeated the Brothers 3-1.

A big key was that, unlike with the Tigers, it was the Lakers getting that lone goal in the first half. Then, when CBA got on the board with Mari Saya’s second-half goal, it didn’t hurt because Skaneateles converted twice more.

Sarah Bailey led the way, with one goal and one assist, as Fallon Lynn and Tess Peterson each scored, too. Grace Kush finished the night with seven saves.

Now the Lakers have an overall record of 6-4 going into October and back-to-back games early this week against Chittenango and Phoenix before Homer visits Hyatt Stadium on Friday night.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story