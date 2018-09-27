Girls tennis Lakers wrap up league title, top Homer, Pulaski

Even after it swept Cazenovia away in a wind-swept Sept. 21 showdown at Austin Park, the Skaneateles girls tennis team still had to get through two more matches in order to claim the OHSL Liberty National division regular-season title.

First, the Lakers took on Homer last Monday at Austin Park, and on Senior Day it turned back the Trojans 6-1, never threatened in any of the three singles matches.

Emma Miller, after a tough first set, worked past Catarina Kruman 6-4, 6-2. By contrast, Isabella Kroon blanked Kailtyn Clune 6-0, 6-0, with Ella Danforth also making it through an early challenge to win 6-4, 6-1 over Ellis Han.

In doubles, Homer’s lone point was attained in a long third set that the Lakers’ Hope Allyn and Rachael Feeney could not quite claim as they lost a 7-5, 4-6, 14-12 epic to Molly Burhans and Marlena Kurman.

Marin Doyle and Gracie Lee shut out Sienna Haskins and Alina Heyer 6-0, 6-0, while Riley Fouts and Bridget Neumann won, 6-3, 6-1, over Sophie Burhans and Ally Hammond. Sophia Soderberg and Olivia Walker beat Jane Durham and Brynne Peck 6-0, 6-1.

Right after this, Skaneateles clinched the league title with a 7-0 romp over Pulaski where Feeney and Allyn went back to singles, each of them winning 6-0, 6-0 decisions over, respectively, Chayanna LaCelle and Madison Hanks.

Danforth and Miller were paired up again and got their own 6-0, 6-0 romp over Chelcie Oakes and Lauren Denny, with Fouts and Neumann beating Cassie McGregor and Olivia Taylor 6-2, 6-2.

Though they had a tough first set, Soderberg and Kelsey Rutledge won 6-4, 6-0, over Jessica Yesensky and Isabella Pierce, with Doyle and Lee prevailing over JuliaHefti and Holly Pacyon 6-0, 6-1.

And this left Skaneateles with a final regular-season mark of 10-1, edging Cazenovia (9-2) in the standings. Now it could look ahead to the Section III team tournament, which takes place throughout this week.

