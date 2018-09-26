West Genesee girls swimmers beat B’ville, improve to 4-0

This was just what the West Genesee girls swim team wanted going into October and, most significantly, its meet next Tuesday night against heavily favored Fayetteville-Manlius.

Both the Wildcats and Hornets are undefeated, with WG getting to 4-0 on Tuesday as it battled past Baldwinsville 93-84.

With a far deeper roster on hand, the Wildcats loaded up on second and third-place finishes even when the Bees won races, its margin growing to 93-59 to clinch it with two events left.

Maddie Zapisek remained WG’s focal point, first working with Haley Hagadorn, Julianna Lisi and Taylor McFadden as the Wildcats won the opening 200-yard medley relay in two minutes, 3.65 seconds to B’ville’s 2:05.78.

Individually, Zapisek would need 1:04.88 to roar to first place in the 100 butterfly before posting the fastest 100 breaststroke time of the meet, finishing in 1:14.75.

Anna Ivery was first in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.74 over the Bees’ Grace Skapura (2:35.26), with Hagadorn going 1:03.20 in the 100 freestyle to beat out Lisi, who was second in 1:03.62.

Hannah Murdoch was first in the 50 freestyle in 26.85 seconds as, uncontested in diving, WG saw Cassie Lenhardt earn 183.10 points to beat out Annie Marnell (164.45) and Bottari Kelsie (158.35).

Twice, Maggie Smith finished second, with a 1:09.92 in the 100 backstroke behind B’ville’s Ashley Konz (1:08.45) and then second in 2:15.69 in the 200 freestyle, just ahead of Miki Riley (2:15.92) as Clare Burke won in 2:10.91. Allison Putnam was second (5:54.69) to Burke (5:49.88) in the 500 freestyle.

Aside from facing F-M, the Wildcats will also have a meet with Liverpool on Oct. 4.

