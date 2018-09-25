B’ville boys soccer no. 11 in state rankings, blanks Nottingham

Here, after 10 games and nine victories (eight of them shutouts), is the mid-season respite the Baldwinsville boys soccer team needed.

Other than a Sept. 13 defeat to Liverpool, the Bees have proven efficient and stingy, its 8-1 record a reason why it sat at no. 11 in last week’s state Class AA rankings.

B’ville would only play once this week, hosting Nottingham Monday at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium and not wasting any time taking charge on the way to blanking the Bulldogs 4-0.

Having fought hard to beat Fayetteville-Manlius 1-0 in a rematch of the 2017 sectional final two days earlier, B’ville did not want the same kind of stress here, and by racing to a 3-0 halftime advantage, it could afford to relax.

Jason Hahn, the lone goal-scorer at F-M, connected twice in this game, adding an assist. Ben Rabe and Brennan Walsh had one goal apiece as Jacob Way gained two assists, while Michael Allen and Tyler Johnson each had one assist.

Starting with next Monday’s game at Corcoran, the Bees would play six times in two weeks, the key moment coming on Oct. 5 when, at home, it tries to avenge that lone loss to Liverpool.

