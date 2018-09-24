Liverpool, C-NS girls tennis continues struggles

Even with its improvements, the Liverpool girls tennis team still found itself chasing other top Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division sides.

West Genesee, in particular, frustrated the Warriors, who lost a narrow 4-3 match to them on Aug. 30 and, less than three weeks later, fell again to the Wildcats, this time 5-2.

Both of Liverpool’s points were on the doubles side, with Erica Gibbs and Natalie Kidd handling Greta Hahn and Elisha Strachan 6-2, 6-2 as Aryanna Davila and Crystal Morgans rallied past Emma Pinker and Mi Tran 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The teams of Diana Kozenyatko-Gabby Underwood and Olivia Magnarelli-Mi Tran lost in two sets, and WG swept the singles. Julia Schewe fell 6-2, 6-2, to Katie Viau, with Angelica Underwood falling to Mikayla Mannara 6-4, 6-1 as Kelly Geiwitz had a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Anastasia Mello.

Liverpool lost 7-0 to Tri-Valley League power Oneida a day later. Kozenyatko pushed the Indians’ Sydney Lusher to a third set, but lost, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 as Davila and Morgans had a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Mattie Hicks and Sophia Skinner.

The Underwood sisters paired up, but fell to Emily Marshall and Molly Moyer 6-3, 6-4. Schewe, in first singles, had to deal with Oneida star Lauren Sibitski, whose 6-2, 6-0 win was the 100th of her high school career.

Meanwhile, Cicero-North Syracuse had to confront Baldwinsville last Monday afternoon, and notched a single point in a 6-1 defeat to the Bees.

Anna Dwyer prevented a shutout for the Northstars, prevailing in third singles when she defeated Sarah Cavino 6-4, 6-4, but Krista Feeney lost to Brooke Tutor 6-0, 6-2 and Sara Cartier fell to Paige Tromblee 6-1, 6-0.

B’ville also claimed the four doubles matches in straight sets. Alexa Kulak and Miranda Szwej lost, 6-2, 6-3, to Lauren Devine and Hanna Manning, and by those same scores Bri Bonilla and Lexi Hnatiw fell to Aubrey Benton and Hannah Gould.

Tina Chen and McKenzie Cochran had a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to Reagan Doan and Ella Tromblee, and in another 6-1, 6-3 match, Teagan Brown and Shannon Kirkpatrick lost to Katrina Hays-Peterson and Isabella Thomas.

On Tuesday, C-NS had a 4-3 defeat to Rome Free Academy where Dwyer topped Nocyia Logan 6-4, 6-1 and Jenna Wilson claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Crristina DeMatteo.

Of the four doubles matches, the Northstars only gained one point from Cartier and Szwej, who beat Kayleigh Sturtevant and Isabella Tharrett 7-5, 6-3. Kayla Bush and Emily Pilz lost, 7-6, 6-4, to Kelsey McCaskill and Shayla McMath as Chen and Kulak fell to Abigail Call and Tailyn Frost 6-4, 6-4.

C-NS then swept Syracuse East 7-0 on Wednesday, with Feeney and Brown each getting 6-0, 6-0 shutouts of, respectively, Marian Del Valle and Roshika Sharma, with Dwyer winning over Hibatullah Shaalan 6-0, 6-2.

Only one match went beyond two sets, with Bonilla and Cartier edging past Rosealeenna George and Kabita Nepal 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 as Bush paired with Kulak to top Yessica Chinea and Helen Vincent 6-2, 7-5.

Things slowed down for C-NS in Friday’s 7-0 loss to Fayetteville-Manlius. Unable to gain a game in any of the singles match, the Northstars’ closest call in doubles came when Kulak and Lexi Hnatiw lost, 6-2, 6-2, to Alexis Ahn and Martha Welker.

